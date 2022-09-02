All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
85
48
.639
_
|Atlanta
|82
|51
|.617
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|11
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|29
|Washington
|45
|87
|.341
|39½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|61
|.531
|6½
|Chicago
|56
|75
|.427
|20
|Cincinnati
|52
|78
|.400
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|49
|82
|.374
|27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|40
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18
|Arizona
|62
|68
|.477
|28
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|28½
|Colorado
|56
|77
|.421
|35½
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
