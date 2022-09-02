Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 48 .639 _
Atlanta 82 51 .617 3
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 11
Miami 55 76 .420 29
Washington 45 87 .341 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _
Milwaukee 69 61 .531
Chicago 56 75 .427 20
Cincinnati 52 78 .400 23½
Pittsburgh 49 82 .374 27

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 40 .692 _
San Diego 73 59 .553 18
Arizona 62 68 .477 28
San Francisco 61 68 .473 28½
Colorado 56 77 .421 35½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

