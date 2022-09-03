All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|48
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|82
|51
|.617
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|59
|.553
|11½
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|29
|Washington
|45
|87
|.341
|39½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|77
|55
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|62
|.527
|7½
|Chicago
|56
|76
|.424
|21
|Cincinnati
|52
|78
|.400
|24
|Pittsburgh
|49
|82
|.374
|27½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|41
|.687
|_
|San Diego
|74
|59
|.556
|17
|Arizona
|63
|68
|.481
|27
|San Francisco
|62
|68
|.477
|27½
|Colorado
|56
|77
|.421
|35
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (López 8-8) at Atlanta (Fried 12-5), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-5) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10), 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-7), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 10-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
