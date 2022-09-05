On Air: For Your Benefit
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

East Division

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 50 .630 _
Atlanta 84 51 .622 1
Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11½
Miami 55 78 .414 29
Washington 47 87 .351 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 79 55 .590 _
Milwaukee 70 63 .526
Chicago 56 78 .418 23
Cincinnati 53 79 .402 25
Pittsburgh 49 84 .368 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 41 .692 _
San Diego 74 61 .548 19
San Francisco 64 68 .485 27½
Arizona 64 69 .481 28
Colorado 57 78 .422 36

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

