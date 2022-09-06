Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
85
51
.625
_

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 51 .625 _
Atlanta 84 51 .622 ½
Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11
Miami 55 78 .414 28½
Washington 48 87 .356 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 79 56 .585 _
Milwaukee 71 63 .530
Chicago 56 78 .418 22½
Cincinnati 53 79 .402 24½
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 42 .687 _
San Diego 74 62 .544 19
San Francisco 65 68 .489 26½
Arizona 65 69 .485 27
Colorado 57 79 .419 36

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
9|13 Adobe ColdFusion Advanced Workshop
9|13 GovExec Tech Forecast: The Art of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories