All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Atlanta
|84
|51
|.622
|½
|Philadelphia
|73
|61
|.545
|11
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|28½
|Washington
|48
|87
|.356
|36½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|79
|56
|.585
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|63
|.530
|7½
|Chicago
|56
|78
|.418
|22½
|Cincinnati
|53
|79
|.402
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|28½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|42
|.687
|_
|San Diego
|74
|62
|.544
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|68
|.489
|26½
|Arizona
|65
|69
|.485
|27
|Colorado
|57
|79
|.419
|36
___
Monday’s Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
