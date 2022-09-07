All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|61
|.548
|10½
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|29
|Washington
|48
|88
|.353
|37
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|80
|56
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|64
|.526
|8½
|Chicago
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|Cincinnati
|53
|80
|.398
|25½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|93
|42
|.689
|_
|San Diego
|75
|62
|.547
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|69
|.485
|27½
|Arizona
|65
|70
|.481
|28
|Colorado
|58
|79
|.423
|36
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
