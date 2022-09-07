On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

Atlanta
85
51
.625
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 51 .625 _
New York 85 51 .625 _
Philadelphia 74 61 .548 10½
Miami 55 79 .410 29
Washington 48 88 .353 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 80 56 .588 _
Milwaukee 71 64 .526
Chicago 57 78 .422 22½
Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 93 42 .689 _
San Diego 75 62 .547 19
San Francisco 65 69 .485 27½
Arizona 65 70 .481 28
Colorado 58 79 .423 36

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories