All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
87
51
.630
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|86
|51
|.628
|½
|Philadelphia
|75
|62
|.547
|11½
|Miami
|56
|80
|.412
|30
|Washington
|49
|89
|.355
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|57
|.587
|_
|Milwaukee
|73
|65
|.529
|8
|Chicago
|57
|80
|.416
|23½
|Cincinnati
|55
|80
|.407
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|86
|.368
|30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|94
|42
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|19
|Arizona
|65
|71
|.478
|29
|San Francisco
|65
|72
|.474
|29½
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|36
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 11, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.