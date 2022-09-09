On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
87
51
.630
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 51 .630 _
Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½
Philadelphia 75 62 .547 11½
Miami 56 80 .412 30
Washington 49 89 .355 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 57 .587 _
Milwaukee 73 65 .529 8
Chicago 57 80 .416 23½
Cincinnati 55 80 .407 24½
Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _
San Diego 76 62 .551 19
Arizona 65 71 .478 29
San Francisco 65 72 .474 29½
Colorado 59 79 .428 36

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Top Stories