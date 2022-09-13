On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
89
53
.627
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 89 53 .627 _
Atlanta 87 54 .617
Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10
Miami 58 83 .411 30½
Washington 49 92 .348 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _
Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8
Chicago 59 82 .418 24
Cincinnati 56 84 .400 26½
Pittsburgh 53 88 .376 30

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 97 43 .693 _
San Diego 77 64 .546 20½
San Francisco 68 73 .482 29½
Arizona 66 74 .471 31
Colorado 61 80 .433 36½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

