All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|89
|53
|.627
|_
|Atlanta
|87
|54
|.617
|1½
|Philadelphia
|78
|62
|.557
|10
|Miami
|58
|83
|.411
|30½
|Washington
|49
|92
|.348
|39½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|83
|58
|.589
|_
|Milwaukee
|75
|66
|.532
|8
|Chicago
|59
|82
|.418
|24
|Cincinnati
|56
|84
|.400
|26½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|88
|.376
|30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|43
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|77
|64
|.546
|20½
|San Francisco
|68
|73
|.482
|29½
|Arizona
|66
|74
|.471
|31
|Colorado
|61
|80
|.433
|36½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0
San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
