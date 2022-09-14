On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
89
54
.622
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 89 54 .622 _
Atlanta 88 54 .620 ½
Philadelphia 79 62 .560 9
Miami 58 84 .408 30½
Washington 49 93 .345 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 59 .585 _
Milwaukee 76 66 .535 7
Chicago 60 82 .423 23
Cincinnati 56 85 .397 26½
Pittsburgh 54 88 .380 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 43 .695 _
San Diego 78 64 .549 20½
San Francisco 68 74 .479 30½
Arizona 66 75 .468 32
Colorado 61 81 .430 37½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

