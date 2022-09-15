On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
89
55
.618
_

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 89 55 .618 _
Atlanta 88 55 .615 ½
Philadelphia 80 62 .563 8
Miami 58 85 .406 30½
Washington 49 94 .343 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 59 .587 _
Milwaukee 76 67 .531 8
Chicago 61 82 .427 23
Cincinnati 56 86 .394 27½
Pittsburgh 55 88 .385 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _
San Diego 78 65 .545 20½
San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½
Arizona 67 75 .472 31
Colorado 62 81 .434 36½

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 13-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories