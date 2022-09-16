On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 90 55 .621 _
Atlanta 88 55 .615 1
Philadelphia 80 63 .559 9
Miami 59 85 .410 30½
Washington 49 94 .343 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 60 .583 _
Milwaukee 76 67 .531
Chicago 62 82 .431 22
Cincinnati 57 86 .399 26½
Pittsburgh 55 89 .382 29

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _
San Diego 78 66 .542 21
San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½
Arizona 68 75 .476 30½
Colorado 62 82 .431 37

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories