All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|93
|55
|.628
|_
|Atlanta
|91
|55
|.623
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|66
|.548
|12
|Miami
|60
|87
|.408
|32½
|Washington
|51
|95
|.349
|41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|61
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|68
|.534
|8
|Chicago
|62
|84
|.425
|24
|Cincinnati
|58
|89
|.395
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|92
|.374
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|101
|44
|.697
|_
|San Diego
|81
|66
|.551
|21
|San Francisco
|69
|77
|.473
|32½
|Arizona
|68
|78
|.466
|33½
|Colorado
|64
|82
|.438
|37½
x-clinched division
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8
San Diego 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
