All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
z-New York
95
55
.633
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|95
|55
|.633
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|55
|.628
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|67
|.544
|13½
|Miami
|61
|88
|.409
|33½
|Washington
|51
|97
|.345
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|62
|.584
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|70
|.527
|8½
|Chicago
|63
|85
|.426
|23½
|Cincinnati
|58
|90
|.392
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|93
|.372
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|45
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|82
|66
|.554
|21
|San Francisco
|71
|77
|.480
|32
|Arizona
|69
|80
|.463
|34½
|Colorado
|64
|84
|.432
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.