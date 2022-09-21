On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
95
55
.633
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 55 .633 _
z-Atlanta 93 55 .628 1
Philadelphia 80 67 .544 13½
Miami 61 88 .409 33½
Washington 51 97 .345 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 62 .584 _
Milwaukee 78 70 .527
Chicago 63 85 .426 23½
Cincinnati 58 90 .392 28½
Pittsburgh 55 93 .372 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 45 .696 _
San Diego 82 66 .554 21
San Francisco 71 77 .480 32
Arizona 69 80 .463 34½
Colorado 64 84 .432 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

