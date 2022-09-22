All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|56
|.624
|1
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|12½
|Miami
|61
|89
|.407
|33½
|Washington
|52
|97
|.349
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|63
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|79
|70
|.530
|7½
|Chicago
|64
|85
|.430
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|90
|.396
|27½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|94
|.369
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|46
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|83
|66
|.557
|20
|San Francisco
|72
|77
|.483
|31
|Arizona
|70
|80
|.467
|33½
|Colorado
|64
|85
|.430
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
