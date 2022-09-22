On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
95
56
.629
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _
z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 1
Philadelphia 81 67 .547 12½
Miami 61 89 .407 33½
Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 63 .580 _
Milwaukee 79 70 .530
Chicago 64 85 .430 22½
Cincinnati 59 90 .396 27½
Pittsburgh 55 94 .369 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 46 .691 _
San Diego 83 66 .557 20
San Francisco 72 77 .483 31
Arizona 70 80 .467 33½
Colorado 64 85 .430 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories