Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
95
56
.629
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620
Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12
Miami 61 89 .407 33½
Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 88 63 .583 _
Milwaukee 80 70 .533
Chicago 65 85 .433 22½
Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½
Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 46 .693 _
San Diego 83 67 .553 21
San Francisco 73 77 .487 31
Arizona 70 81 .464 34½
Colorado 64 86 .427 40

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories