On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
96
56
.632
_

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 96 56 .632 _
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616
Philadelphia 83 67 .553 12
Miami 62 89 .411 33½
Washington 52 98 .347 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 63 .586 _
Milwaukee 81 70 .536
Chicago 66 85 .437 22½
Cincinnati 59 92 .391 29½
Pittsburgh 55 96 .364 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 47 .689 _
San Diego 83 68 .550 21
San Francisco 74 77 .490 30
Arizona 70 82 .461 34½
Colorado 65 86 .430 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

Friday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories