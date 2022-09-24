All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|96
|56
|.632
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|2½
|Philadelphia
|83
|67
|.553
|12
|Miami
|62
|89
|.411
|33½
|Washington
|52
|98
|.347
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|63
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|7½
|Chicago
|66
|85
|.437
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|92
|.391
|29½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|96
|.364
|33½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|104
|47
|.689
|_
|San Diego
|83
|68
|.550
|21
|San Francisco
|74
|77
|.490
|30
|Arizona
|70
|82
|.461
|34½
|Colorado
|65
|86
|.430
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
