Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
97
57
.630
_

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 97 57 .630 _
z-Atlanta 95 58 .621
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 13
Miami 63 90 .412 33½
Washington 53 99 .349 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _
Milwaukee 82 71 .536
Chicago 67 86 .438 21½
Cincinnati 60 93 .392 28½
Pittsburgh 56 97 .366 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _
San Diego 85 68 .556 21
San Francisco 75 78 .490 31
Arizona 71 83 .461 35½
Colorado 65 88 .425 41

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News