All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|97
|57
|.630
|_
|z-Atlanta
|95
|58
|.621
|1½
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|13
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33½
|Washington
|53
|99
|.349
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|65
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|21½
|Cincinnati
|60
|93
|.392
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|97
|.366
|32½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|47
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|21
|San Francisco
|75
|78
|.490
|31
|Arizona
|71
|83
|.461
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|88
|.425
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
San Diego 13, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
