All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|97
|57
|.630
|_
|z-Atlanta
|97
|58
|.626
|½
|Philadelphia
|83
|70
|.542
|13½
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33½
|Washington
|53
|101
|.344
|44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|65
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|21
|Cincinnati
|60
|95
|.387
|29½
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|47
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|21
|San Francisco
|75
|78
|.490
|31
|Arizona
|71
|83
|.461
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|88
|.425
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
