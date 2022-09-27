Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
97
57
.630
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 97 57 .630 _
z-Atlanta 97 58 .626 ½
Philadelphia 83 70 .542 13½
Miami 63 90 .412 33½
Washington 53 101 .344 44

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _
Milwaukee 82 71 .536
Chicago 68 86 .442 21
Cincinnati 60 95 .387 29½
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _
San Diego 85 68 .556 21
San Francisco 75 78 .490 31
Arizona 71 83 .461 35½
Colorado 65 88 .425 41

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Top Stories