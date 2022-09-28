Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
98
58
.628
_

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 98 58 .628 _
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14
Miami 64 91 .413 33½
Washington 54 101 .348 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 65 .581 _
Milwaukee 82 72 .532
Chicago 69 86 .445 21
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30½
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 48 .688 _
San Diego 86 68 .558 20
San Francisco 76 78 .494 30
Arizona 71 84 .458 35½
Colorado 65 89 .422 41

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories