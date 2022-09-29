On Air: Ask the CIO
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
98
58
.628
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 98 58 .628 _
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14
Miami 64 91 .413 33½
Washington 54 101 .348 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _
Milwaukee 83 72 .535
Chicago 69 86 .445 20½
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 107 48 .690 _
San Diego 86 69 .555 21
San Francisco 77 78 .497 30
Arizona 72 84 .462 35½
Colorado 65 90 .419 42

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories