All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
z-New York
98
58
.628
_
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|71
|.539
|14
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|33½
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|72
|.535
|6½
|Chicago
|69
|86
|.445
|20½
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|107
|48
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|86
|69
|.555
|21
|San Francisco
|77
|78
|.497
|30
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|90
|.419
|42
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
