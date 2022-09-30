All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
z-New York
98
58
.628
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|72
|.535
|14½
|Miami
|65
|91
|.417
|33
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|73
|.532
|7
|Chicago
|70
|86
|.449
|20
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|108
|48
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|86
|70
|.551
|22
|San Francisco
|78
|78
|.500
|30
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|36
|Colorado
|65
|91
|.417
|43
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.