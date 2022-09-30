On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
98
58
.628
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 98 58 .628 _
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1
Philadelphia 83 72 .535 14½
Miami 65 91 .417 33
Washington 54 101 .348 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _
Milwaukee 83 73 .532 7
Chicago 70 86 .449 20
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 108 48 .692 _
San Diego 86 70 .551 22
San Francisco 78 78 .500 30
Arizona 72 84 .462 36
Colorado 65 91 .417 43

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories