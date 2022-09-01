Trending:
Sports News

Nationals and Athletics meet to decide series winner

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (49-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (44-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has a 44-86 record overall and a 21-47 record at home. The Nationals are 32-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has gone 27-38 on the road and 49-82 overall. The Athletics have a 12-21 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .258 for the Athletics. Dermis Garcia is 5-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

      
Top Stories