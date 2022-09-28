Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves looking to stop their three-game home skid.

Washington has a 53-101 record overall and a 24-52 record in home games. The Nationals have a 37-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 97-58 record overall and a 45-32 record on the road. Braves hitters are batting a collective .253, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are up 14-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 25 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .248 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

