Nationals take on the Phillies after Call’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (49-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-62, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-17, 6.28 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies after Alex Call’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Philadelphia has a 75-62 record overall and a 41-31 record at home. The Phillies have gone 54-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington is 49-89 overall and 27-42 on the road. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 27 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 7-for-16 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez ranks 13th on the Nationals with a .252 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, a home run, 41 walks and 32 RBI. Joey Meneses is 15-for-47 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .264 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .312 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

