NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|1
|32
|178
|2
|178.0
|C.Brown, Illinois
|2
|55
|350
|2
|175.0
|N.Carter, Uconn
|2
|43
|313
|1
|156.5
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|1
|14
|148
|2
|148.0
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|1
|16
|147
|2
|147.0
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|2
|42
|290
|4
|145.0
|C. Brooks, BYU
|1
|13
|135
|1
|135.0
|R.White, Coastal Carolina
|1
|21
|133
|1
|133.0
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|1
|21
|132
|2
|132.0
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|1
|20
|130
|0
|130.0
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|1
|18
|126
|1
|126.0
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|1
|13
|124
|1
|124.0
|M.Wright, Vanderbilt
|2
|24
|247
|4
|123.5
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|1
|16
|120
|1
|120.0
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|1
|22
|119
|1
|119.0
|E.Smith, Stanford
|1
|11
|118
|2
|118.0
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|1
|20
|117
|0
|117.0
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|1
|18
|117
|0
|117.0
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|1
|14
|116
|2
|116.0
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|1
|15
|116
|2
|116.0
|T.Thomas, Utah
|1
|23
|115
|1
|115.0
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|1
|23
|114
|0
|114.0
|J.Brown, UAB
|1
|10
|114
|1
|114.0
|J.Daniels, LSU
|1
|16
|114
|0
|114.0
|E.Payne, Marshall
|1
|10
|113
|2
|113.0
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|1
|21
|111
|1
|111.0
|K.King, Virginia Tech
|1
|19
|111
|0
|111.0
|T.Centeio, James Madison
|1
|14
|110
|0
|110.0
|H.Parrish, Miami
|1
|14
|108
|3
|108.0
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|1
|12
|107
|1
|107.0
|A.Richardson, Florida
|1
|11
|106
|3
|106.0
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|1
|10
|105
|1
|105.0
|J.Brock, Iowa St.
|1
|16
|104
|1
|104.0
|P.Jones, Virginia
|1
|19
|104
|1
|104.0
|J.Ott, California
|1
|17
|104
|0
|104.0
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|1
|16
|102
|0
|102.0
|T.Green, Boise St.
|1
|11
|102
|2
|102.0
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|1
|12
|102
|2
|102.0
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|1
|13
|100
|2
|100.0
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|1
|21
|98
|1
|98.0
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|1
|18
|98
|2
|98.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|1
|16
|95
|1
|95.0
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|1
|19
|94
|1
|94.0
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|1
|19
|91
|0
|91.0
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|2
|29
|182
|1
|91.0
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|1
|15
|91
|0
|91.0
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|1
|15
|89
|2
|89.0
|T.Evans, Louisville
|1
|13
|89
|1
|89.0
|L.McCammon, FAU
|2
|28
|178
|1
|89.0
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|1
|17
|89
|1
|89.0
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|2
|30
|176
|2
|88.0
|D.Williams, Arizona
|1
|14
|88
|1
|88.0
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|1
|13
|88
|1
|88.0
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|1
|14
|87
|1
|87.0
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|2
|45
|174
|0
|87.0
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|1
|15
|86
|1
|86.0
|C.Wiley, Akron
|1
|21
|85
|2
|85.0
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|1
|14
|84
|1
|84.0
|I.Bowser, UCF
|1
|23
|83
|2
|83.0
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|1
|14
|83
|1
|83.0
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|1
|15
|82
|0
|82.0
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|1
|13
|80
|0
|80.0
|D.Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State
|1
|14
|79
|1
|79.0
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|1
|19
|78
|1
|78.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|1
|13
|76
|1
|76.0
|J.Williams, Georgia St.
|1
|13
|76
|0
|76.0
|M.Johnson, Florida
|1
|12
|75
|1
|75.0
|R.Hammond, Pittsburgh
|1
|16
|74
|2
|74.0
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|1
|15
|73
|2
|73.0
|T.Taua, Nevada
|2
|37
|145
|2
|72.5
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|1
|26
|72
|2
|72.0
|L.Williams, Iowa
|1
|24
|72
|0
|72.0
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|1
|16
|71
|0
|71.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|1
|10
|71
|1
|71.0
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|2
|26
|140
|2
|70.0
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|1
|13
|70
|1
|70.0
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|1
|17
|70
|1
|70.0
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|2
|28
|138
|0
|69.0
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|1
|13
|68
|1
|68.0
|D.Johnson, Mississippi St.
|1
|14
|67
|0
|67.0
|T.Baldwin, Umass
|1
|13
|65
|0
|65.0
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|1
|13
|65
|1
|65.0
|D.Edwards, Michigan
|1
|12
|64
|1
|64.0
|D.Finn, Toledo
|1
|12
|64
|1
|64.0
|R.Leonard, Duke
|1
|11
|64
|0
|64.0
|J.Small, Tennessee
|1
|13
|63
|1
|63.0
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|1
|11
|62
|0
|62.0
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|1
|18
|62
|1
|62.0
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|2
|27
|122
|0
|61.0
|T.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|10
|61
|0
|61.0
|D.Ngata, Arizona St.
|1
|10
|60
|0
|60.0
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|2
|22
|118
|3
|59.0
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|1
|12
|59
|1
|59.0
|G.Campiotti, Umass
|1
|17
|58
|1
|58.0
|S.White, New Mexico
|1
|13
|58
|2
|58.0
|K.Doerue, Purdue
|1
|15
|57
|2
|57.0
|S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.
|1
|11
|57
|2
|57.0
|B.Snead, Arkansas St.
|1
|12
|57
|1
|57.0
|T.Spears, Tulane
|1
|12
|57
|3
|57.0
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|1
|11
|57
|1
|57.0
|R.Briggs, Utah St.
|2
|20
|113
|1
|56.5
|P.Boone, Toledo
|1
|13
|56
|0
|56.0
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|1
|19
|56
|1
|56.0
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|2
|28
|111
|2
|55.5
|J.Houston, NC State
|1
|15
|55
|0
|55.0
|L.Katoa, BYU
|1
|10
|55
|0
|55.0
|S.Louis, Liberty
|1
|13
|55
|0
|55.0
|J.Broussard, Michigan St.
|1
|10
|54
|0
|54.0
|T.Siggers, SMU
|1
|12
|54
|1
|54.0
|C.Tune, Houston
|1
|15
|51
|1
|51.0
|B.Campbell, Houston
|1
|15
|49
|0
|49.0
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|2
|27
|97
|0
|48.5
|E.Jones, Arizona St.
|1
|11
|48
|2
|48.0
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|1
|10
|48
|0
|48.0
|K.Vidal, Troy
|1
|12
|48
|0
|48.0
|D.Fofana, Navy
|1
|15
|47
|0
|47.0
|J.Bennett, Liberty
|1
|11
|46
|1
|46.0
|D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky
|2
|24
|90
|1
|45.0
|J.Johnson, Bowling Green
|1
|10
|45
|0
|45.0
|T.McWilliams, Baylor
|1
|12
|45
|0
|45.0
|G.Green, Georgia Southern
|1
|12
|44
|1
|44.0
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|12
|44
|0
|44.0
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|1
|11
|43
|1
|43.0
|E.Wilson, FIU
|1
|11
|43
|0
|43.0
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|1
|18
|42
|1
|42.0
|K.Jones, UCLA
|1
|10
|42
|0
|42.0
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|1
|10
|42
|2
|42.0
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|1
|13
|41
|0
|41.0
|S.Anderson, Tulsa
|1
|10
|40
|1
|40.0
|J.Coleman, Arizona
|1
|13
|40
|0
|40.0
|M.Kendrick, New Mexico
|1
|11
|40
|0
|40.0
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|1
|11
|40
|0
|40.0
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|1
|10
|39
|1
|39.0
|J.Mangham, South Florida
|1
|10
|39
|1
|39.0
|A.Martinez, Kansas St.
|1
|13
|39
|1
|39.0
|N.Wright, Florida
|1
|10
|39
|0
|39.0
|L.Point, Navy
|1
|12
|38
|0
|38.0
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|2
|22
|75
|1
|37.5
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|1
|11
|36
|1
|36.0
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|1
|12
|36
|2
|36.0
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|1
|11
|36
|0
|36.0
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|1
|10
|36
|0
|36.0
|L.Palmer, James Madison
|1
|10
|36
|0
|36.0
|J.Salopek, W. Michigan
|1
|11
|36
|0
|36.0
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|1
|10
|35
|2
|35.0
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|1
|10
|35
|0
|35.0
|A.Vivens, Colorado St.
|1
|10
|35
|0
|35.0
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|1
|10
|35
|2
|35.0
|B.Bradford, Kent St.
|1
|11
|34
|0
|34.0
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|1
|13
|34
|0
|34.0
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|1
|18
|34
|1
|34.0
|T.Smith, UTSA
|1
|13
|34
|0
|34.0
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|1
|15
|33
|0
|33.0
|D.Sampson, Tennessee
|1
|10
|32
|1
|32.0
|M.Lloyd, South Carolina
|1
|11
|30
|1
|30.0
|T.Riley, Army
|1
|11
|29
|0
|29.0
|B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|10
|28
|0
|28.0
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|1
|15
|28
|1
|28.0
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|1
|13
|28
|1
|28.0
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|1
|11
|27
|0
|27.0
|J.Woods, Troy
|1
|10
|27
|0
|27.0
|A.Broussard, Rice
|1
|15
|25
|2
|25.0
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|1
|14
|25
|0
|25.0
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|1
|11
|24
|0
|24.0
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|1
|12
|23
|1
|23.0
|B.Burmeister, San Diego St.
|1
|10
|20
|0
|20.0
|T.Buchner, Notre Dame
|1
|11
|18
|0
|18.0
|A.Henry, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|10
|17
|0
|17.0
|J.Jeter, Texas State
|1
|10
|16
|0
|16.0
|C.Snyder, Buffalo
|1
|10
|16
|0
|16.0
|D.Irons, Akron
|1
|12
|12
|0
|12.0
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|1
|14
|11
|1
|11.0
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|1
|13
|9
|0
|9.0
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|12
|8
|0
|8.0
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|1
|14
|0
|2
|0.0
|P.Jurkovec, Boston College
|1
|10
|-10
|0
|-10.0
|C.Millen, Colorado St.
|1
|12
|-15
|0
|-15.0
