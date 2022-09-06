NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G

Car

RuYD

Tds

Yds Pg F.Gore, Southern Miss.

1

32

178

2

178.0 C.Brown, Illinois

2

55

350

2

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg F.Gore, Southern Miss. 1 32 178 2 178.0 C.Brown, Illinois 2 55 350 2 175.0 N.Carter, Uconn 2 43 313 1 156.5 B.Allen, Wisconsin 1 14 148 2 148.0 T.Bigsby, Auburn 1 16 147 2 147.0 A.Grant, Nebraska 2 42 290 4 145.0 C. Brooks, BYU 1 13 135 1 135.0 R.White, Coastal Carolina 1 21 133 1 133.0 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 1 21 132 2 132.0 Z.Evans, Mississippi 1 20 130 0 130.0 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 1 18 126 1 126.0 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 1 13 124 1 124.0 M.Wright, Vanderbilt 2 24 247 4 123.5 J.Berger, Michigan St. 1 16 120 1 120.0 E.Hull, Northwestern 1 22 119 1 119.0 E.Smith, Stanford 1 11 118 2 118.0 R.Sanders, Arkansas 1 20 117 0 117.0 N.Watson, Washington St. 1 18 117 0 117.0 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 1 14 116 2 116.0 X.Valladay, Arizona St. 1 15 116 2 116.0 T.Thomas, Utah 1 23 115 1 115.0 S.Bangura, Ohio 1 23 114 0 114.0 J.Brown, UAB 1 10 114 1 114.0 J.Daniels, LSU 1 16 114 0 114.0 E.Payne, Marshall 1 10 113 2 113.0 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 1 21 111 1 111.0 K.King, Virginia Tech 1 19 111 0 111.0 T.Centeio, James Madison 1 14 110 0 110.0 H.Parrish, Miami 1 14 108 3 108.0 H.Daniels, Air Force 1 12 107 1 107.0 A.Richardson, Florida 1 11 106 3 106.0 B.Armstrong, Virginia 1 10 105 1 105.0 J.Brock, Iowa St. 1 16 104 1 104.0 P.Jones, Virginia 1 19 104 1 104.0 J.Ott, California 1 17 104 0 104.0 E.Gray, Oklahoma 1 16 102 0 102.0 T.Green, Boise St. 1 11 102 2 102.0 K.Laborn, Marshall 1 12 102 2 102.0 C.Turner, Wake Forest 1 13 100 2 100.0 S.Tucker, Syracuse 1 21 98 1 98.0 L.Webb, South Alabama 1 18 98 2 98.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 1 16 95 1 95.0 C.Porter, Northwestern 1 19 94 1 94.0 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 1 19 91 0 91.0 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 2 29 182 1 91.0 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 1 15 91 0 91.0 S.Evans, E. Michigan 1 15 89 2 89.0 T.Evans, Louisville 1 13 89 1 89.0 L.McCammon, FAU 2 28 178 1 89.0 T.Potts, Minnesota 1 17 89 1 89.0 T.Ward, Florida St. 2 30 176 2 88.0 D.Williams, Arizona 1 14 88 1 88.0 J.Wright, Tennessee 1 13 88 1 88.0 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 1 14 87 1 87.0 C.Tyler, Utah St. 2 45 174 0 87.0 J.Plumlee, UCF 1 15 86 1 86.0 C.Wiley, Akron 1 21 85 2 85.0 M.Williams, Ohio St. 1 14 84 1 84.0 I.Bowser, UCF 1 23 83 2 83.0 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 1 14 83 1 83.0 P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 1 15 82 0 82.0 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 1 13 80 0 80.0 D.Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State 1 14 79 1 79.0 K.Monangai, Rutgers 1 19 78 1 78.0 B.Corum, Michigan 1 13 76 1 76.0 J.Williams, Georgia St. 1 13 76 0 76.0 M.Johnson, Florida 1 12 75 1 75.0 R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 1 16 74 2 74.0 J.Mims, Fresno St. 1 15 73 2 73.0 T.Taua, Nevada 2 37 145 2 72.5 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 1 26 72 2 72.0 L.Williams, Iowa 1 24 72 0 72.0 T.Mathis, West Virginia 1 16 71 0 71.0 B.Robinson, Texas 1 10 71 1 71.0 O.Adaway, North Texas 2 26 140 2 70.0 A.Brown, N. Illinois 1 13 70 1 70.0 C.Schrader, Missouri 1 17 70 1 70.0 T.Swen, Wyoming 2 28 138 0 69.0 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 1 13 68 1 68.0 D.Johnson, Mississippi St. 1 14 67 0 67.0 T.Baldwin, Umass 1 13 65 0 65.0 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 1 13 65 1 65.0 D.Edwards, Michigan 1 12 64 1 64.0 D.Finn, Toledo 1 12 64 1 64.0 R.Leonard, Duke 1 11 64 0 64.0 J.Small, Tennessee 1 13 63 1 63.0 D.Hunter, Liberty 1 11 62 0 62.0 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 1 18 62 1 62.0 A.Adeyi, North Texas 2 27 122 0 61.0 T.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 10 61 0 61.0 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 1 10 60 0 60.0 O.Hampton, North Carolina 2 22 118 3 59.0 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 1 12 59 1 59.0 G.Campiotti, Umass 1 17 58 1 58.0 S.White, New Mexico 1 13 58 2 58.0 K.Doerue, Purdue 1 15 57 2 57.0 S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 1 11 57 2 57.0 B.Snead, Arkansas St. 1 12 57 1 57.0 T.Spears, Tulane 1 12 57 3 57.0 W.Taulapapa, Washington 1 11 57 1 57.0 R.Briggs, Utah St. 2 20 113 1 56.5 P.Boone, Toledo 1 13 56 0 56.0 B.Watson, Old Dominion 1 19 56 1 56.0 D.Parson, Hawaii 2 28 111 2 55.5 J.Houston, NC State 1 15 55 0 55.0 L.Katoa, BYU 1 10 55 0 55.0 S.Louis, Liberty 1 13 55 0 55.0 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 1 10 54 0 54.0 T.Siggers, SMU 1 12 54 1 54.0 C.Tune, Houston 1 15 51 1 51.0 B.Campbell, Houston 1 15 49 0 49.0 S.Byrd, Charlotte 2 27 97 0 48.5 E.Jones, Arizona St. 1 11 48 2 48.0 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 1 10 48 0 48.0 K.Vidal, Troy 1 12 48 0 48.0 D.Fofana, Navy 1 15 47 0 47.0 J.Bennett, Liberty 1 11 46 1 46.0 D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky 2 24 90 1 45.0 J.Johnson, Bowling Green 1 10 45 0 45.0 T.McWilliams, Baylor 1 12 45 0 45.0 G.Green, Georgia Southern 1 12 44 1 44.0 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 12 44 0 44.0 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 1 11 43 1 43.0 E.Wilson, FIU 1 11 43 0 43.0 D.Achane, Texas A&M 1 18 42 1 42.0 K.Jones, UCLA 1 10 42 0 42.0 W.Shipley, Clemson 1 10 42 2 42.0 J.Sims, Georgia Tech 1 13 41 0 41.0 S.Anderson, Tulsa 1 10 40 1 40.0 J.Coleman, Arizona 1 13 40 0 40.0 M.Kendrick, New Mexico 1 11 40 0 40.0 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 1 11 40 0 40.0 D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 1 10 39 1 39.0 J.Mangham, South Florida 1 10 39 1 39.0 A.Martinez, Kansas St. 1 13 39 1 39.0 N.Wright, Florida 1 10 39 0 39.0 L.Point, Navy 1 12 38 0 38.0 R.Awatt, UTEP 2 22 75 1 37.5 M.Cooper, Kent St. 1 11 36 1 36.0 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 1 12 36 2 36.0 E.Merriweather, Umass 1 11 36 0 36.0 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 1 10 36 0 36.0 L.Palmer, James Madison 1 10 36 0 36.0 J.Salopek, W. Michigan 1 11 36 0 36.0 A.Robbins, UNLV 1 10 35 2 35.0 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 1 10 35 0 35.0 A.Vivens, Colorado St. 1 10 35 0 35.0 J.White, Georgia Southern 1 10 35 2 35.0 B.Bradford, Kent St. 1 11 34 0 34.0 M.Cunningham, Louisville 1 13 34 0 34.0 T.Lavatai, Navy 1 18 34 1 34.0 T.Smith, UTSA 1 13 34 0 34.0 R.Cook, Buffalo 1 15 33 0 33.0 D.Sampson, Tennessee 1 10 32 1 32.0 M.Lloyd, South Carolina 1 11 30 1 30.0 T.Riley, Army 1 11 29 0 29.0 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 1 10 28 0 28.0 S.Shivers, Indiana 1 15 28 1 28.0 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 1 13 28 1 28.0 C.Steele, Ball St. 1 11 27 0 27.0 J.Woods, Troy 1 10 27 0 27.0 A.Broussard, Rice 1 15 25 2 25.0 P.Garwo, Boston College 1 14 25 0 25.0 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 1 11 24 0 24.0 R.Harris, East Carolina 1 12 23 1 23.0 B.Burmeister, San Diego St. 1 10 20 0 20.0 T.Buchner, Notre Dame 1 11 18 0 18.0 A.Henry, Louisiana-Monroe 1 10 17 0 17.0 J.Jeter, Texas State 1 10 16 0 16.0 C.Snyder, Buffalo 1 10 16 0 16.0 D.Irons, Akron 1 12 12 0 12.0 K.Rourke, Ohio 1 14 11 1 11.0 G.Holani, Boise St. 1 13 9 0 9.0 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 1 12 8 0 8.0 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 1 14 0 2 0.0 P.Jurkovec, Boston College 1 10 -10 0 -10.0 C.Millen, Colorado St. 1 12 -15 0 -15.0

