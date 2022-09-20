On Air: Panel Discussions
NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 11:11 am
3 min read
      

Leading Rushers

G
Car
RuYD
Tds
Yds Pg

D.McBride, UAB
2
48
400
5
200.0

C.Brown, Illinois
3
75
496
2
165.3

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
D.McBride, UAB 2 48 400 5 200.0
C.Brown, Illinois 3 75 496 2 165.3
M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 3 67 464 7 154.7
R.Sanders, Arkansas 3 66 440 3 146.7
K.Laborn, Marshall 3 67 422 5 140.7
K.Mitchell, East Carolina 3 41 381 3 127.0
S.Evans, E. Michigan 3 61 366 3 122.0
X.Valladay, Arizona St. 3 52 361 4 120.3
D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 3 62 352 3 117.3
A.Grant, Nebraska 4 82 464 5 116.0
A.Robbins, UNLV 3 53 346 6 115.3
B.Roberts, Air Force 3 48 342 4 114.0
N.Singleton, Penn St. 3 30 334 4 111.3
B.Allen, Wisconsin 3 50 332 5 110.7
C.Steele, Ball St. 3 62 325 2 108.3
Z.Evans, Mississippi 3 49 317 3 105.7
L.Webb, South Alabama 3 55 315 5 105.0
B.Robinson, Texas 3 51 311 5 103.7
J.Mims, Fresno St. 3 51 309 4 103.0
E.Smith, Stanford 2 30 206 3 103.0
E.Hull, Northwestern 3 64 308 3 102.7
J.Plumlee, UCF 3 53 304 3 101.3
N.Carter, Uconn 4 65 405 1 101.2
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 3 64 302 2 100.7
H.Parrish, Miami 3 53 302 4 100.7
T.Ward, Florida St. 3 40 302 2 100.7
L.McCammon, FAU 4 54 394 2 98.5
R.Hemby, Maryland 3 32 294 3 98.0
Q.Judkins, Mississippi 3 43 289 3 96.3
R.Davis, Vanderbilt 4 70 385 3 96.2
E.Gray, Oklahoma 3 37 286 2 95.3
Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 2 34 189 1 94.5
M.Cunningham, Louisville 3 47 282 3 94.0
J.Brock, Iowa St. 3 50 280 1 93.3
F.Gore, Southern Miss. 3 46 270 3 90.0
C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 3 49 261 1 87.0
L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 3 71 258 5 86.0
P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 2 27 170 2 85.0
J.Berger, Michigan St. 3 46 254 4 84.7
S.Tucker, Syracuse 3 66 254 2 84.7
W.Shipley, Clemson 3 32 249 6 83.0
A.Adeyi, North Texas 4 48 330 1 82.5
J.Brown, UAB 3 38 247 2 82.3
T.Evans, Louisville 2 32 164 2 82.0
C.Hill, Texas State 3 49 246 1 82.0
R.White, Coastal Carolina 3 36 245 1 81.7
S.Shivers, Indiana 3 50 241 2 80.3
C.Tyler, Utah St. 3 63 238 0 79.3
T.Bigsby, Auburn 3 38 237 3 79.0
R.Reese, Baylor 3 34 237 5 79.0
T.Swen, Wyoming 4 62 316 4 79.0
J.White, Georgia Southern 3 41 236 6 78.7
B.Corum, Michigan 3 34 235 7 78.3
T.Mathis, West Virginia 3 49 234 2 78.0
J.Wright, Tennessee 3 45 231 3 77.0
O.Hampton, North Carolina 3 38 228 5 76.0
M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech 3 35 227 3 75.7
T.Dye, Southern Cal 3 30 227 2 75.7
J.Daniels, LSU 3 35 225 2 75.0
N.Watson, Washington St. 3 36 224 1 74.7
O.Adaway, North Texas 4 57 298 4 74.5
G.Green, Georgia Southern 3 31 222 3 74.0
T.Thomas, Utah 3 50 222 4 74.0
K.Salter, Liberty 3 38 221 2 73.7
T.Potts, Minnesota 3 40 219 3 73.0
F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 3 44 218 5 72.7
D.Hunter, Liberty 3 38 215 2 71.7
D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 3 43 215 2 71.7
C.McClelland, Cincinnati 3 33 211 3 70.3
T.Siggers, SMU 2 31 140 1 70.0
T.Taua, Nevada 4 78 277 3 69.2
M.Williams, Ohio St. 3 32 207 1 69.0
D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 3 38 204 3 68.0
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 3 35 203 1 67.7
A.Brown, N. Illinois 3 41 203 3 67.7
T.Gregg, Georgia St. 3 52 203 2 67.7
D.Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State 3 35 203 2 67.7
Z.Mobley, FAU 4 47 270 3 67.5
G.Shrader, Syracuse 3 46 201 3 67.0
D.Achane, Texas A&M 3 46 196 2 65.3
G.Campiotti, Umass 3 40 195 1 65.0
C.Brooks, BYU 3 36 194 2 64.7
T.Riley, Army 3 37 194 1 64.7
J.Ott, California 3 37 189 1 63.0
S.Tyler, W. Michigan 3 37 189 2 63.0
W.Taulapapa, Washington 3 35 187 2 62.3
G.Holani, Boise St. 3 57 186 1 62.0
P.Jones, Virginia 3 37 186 1 62.0
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 3 35 184 1 61.3
M.Cooper, Kent St. 3 51 180 3 60.0
K.Smoke, Kentucky 3 39 178 1 59.3
B.Campbell, Houston 3 36 177 2 59.0
D.Johnson, Mississippi St. 3 32 177 0 59.0
B.Watson, Old Dominion 3 45 175 1 58.3
D.Grainger, Georgia St. 3 38 172 1 57.3
K.Jefferson, Arkansas 3 46 169 3 56.3
R.Awatt, UTEP 4 52 225 2 56.2
S.Bangura, Ohio 3 38 167 1 55.7
E.Merriweather, Umass 3 48 166 0 55.3
J.Williams, Georgia St. 3 35 164 0 54.7
C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 3 35 163 1 54.3
K.Miller, TCU 2 21 108 2 54.0
L.Williams, Iowa 2 38 106 1 53.0
I.Bowser, UCF 3 50 158 5 52.7
B.Brady, UTSA 3 46 157 3 52.3
C.Davis, Washington 3 35 157 4 52.3
H.Waylee, N. Illinois 3 36 152 1 50.7
B.Armstrong, Virginia 3 35 150 1 50.0
A.Martinez, Kansas St. 3 39 150 2 50.0
C.Turner, Wake Forest 3 31 149 2 49.7
D.Parson, Hawaii 4 51 197 4 49.2
C.Porter, Northwestern 3 41 147 1 49.0
M.Washington, Buffalo 3 35 147 1 49.0
C.Filkins, Stanford 2 22 97 2 48.5
A.Broussard, Rice 3 51 145 4 48.3
C.Schrader, Missouri 3 33 143 2 47.7
H.Daniels, Air Force 3 30 142 2 47.3
I.Celestine, Tulane 3 31 141 0 47.0
K.Jones, UCLA 3 34 140 1 46.7
J.Houston, NC State 3 33 138 0 46.0
L.Jefferson, W. Michigan 3 33 132 3 44.0
K.Monangai, Rutgers 3 36 132 2 44.0
S.Anderson, Tulsa 3 35 130 4 43.3
A.Estime, Notre Dame 3 37 130 2 43.3
D.Lee, Nevada 4 40 173 4 43.2
J.Holston, Virginia Tech 3 41 126 2 42.0
R.Harris, East Carolina 3 41 123 4 41.0
S.Byrd, Charlotte 4 46 162 0 40.5
S.Louis, Liberty 3 32 120 1 40.0
C.Wiley, Akron 3 38 119 2 39.7
P.Garwo, Boston College 3 41 118 2 39.3
K.Vidal, Troy 3 33 115 1 38.3
J.Ellison, Wake Forest 3 31 113 1 37.7
C.Tune, Houston 3 37 112 2 37.3
M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe 3 34 110 2 36.7
R.Cook, Buffalo 3 34 108 0 36.0
L.Point, Navy 2 22 72 0 36.0
B.Thomas, Memphis 3 30 107 2 35.7
T.Lavatai, Navy 2 36 71 2 35.5
D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky 3 30 102 1 34.0
E.Saydee, Temple 3 35 98 1 32.7
D.Fofana, Navy 2 24 62 0 31.0
K.Robinson, San Jose St. 2 21 59 1 29.5
J.Sims, Georgia Tech 3 37 87 0 29.0
C.Black, Virginia Tech 3 30 78 0 26.0
C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 3 30 69 1 23.0
C.Snyder, Buffalo 3 30 41 0 13.7
M.Kendrick, New Mexico 3 31 36 0 12.0
C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 2 27 23 2 11.5
D.Smith, Texas Tech 3 33 28 2 9.3
C.Millen, Colorado St. 3 36 -80 0 -26.7

