NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|D.McBride, UAB
|2
|48
|400
|5
|200.0
|C.Brown, Illinois
|3
|75
|496
|2
|165.3
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|3
|67
|464
|7
|154.7
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|3
|66
|440
|3
|146.7
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|3
|67
|422
|5
|140.7
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|3
|41
|381
|3
|127.0
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|3
|61
|366
|3
|122.0
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|3
|52
|361
|4
|120.3
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|3
|62
|352
|3
|117.3
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|4
|82
|464
|5
|116.0
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|3
|53
|346
|6
|115.3
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|3
|48
|342
|4
|114.0
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|3
|30
|334
|4
|111.3
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|3
|50
|332
|5
|110.7
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|3
|62
|325
|2
|108.3
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|3
|49
|317
|3
|105.7
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|3
|55
|315
|5
|105.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|3
|51
|311
|5
|103.7
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|3
|51
|309
|4
|103.0
|E.Smith, Stanford
|2
|30
|206
|3
|103.0
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|3
|64
|308
|3
|102.7
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|3
|53
|304
|3
|101.3
|N.Carter, Uconn
|4
|65
|405
|1
|101.2
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|3
|64
|302
|2
|100.7
|H.Parrish, Miami
|3
|53
|302
|4
|100.7
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|3
|40
|302
|2
|100.7
|L.McCammon, FAU
|4
|54
|394
|2
|98.5
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|3
|32
|294
|3
|98.0
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|3
|43
|289
|3
|96.3
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|4
|70
|385
|3
|96.2
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|3
|37
|286
|2
|95.3
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|2
|34
|189
|1
|94.5
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|3
|47
|282
|3
|94.0
|J.Brock, Iowa St.
|3
|50
|280
|1
|93.3
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|3
|46
|270
|3
|90.0
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|3
|49
|261
|1
|87.0
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|3
|71
|258
|5
|86.0
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|2
|27
|170
|2
|85.0
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|3
|46
|254
|4
|84.7
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|3
|66
|254
|2
|84.7
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|3
|32
|249
|6
|83.0
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|4
|48
|330
|1
|82.5
|J.Brown, UAB
|3
|38
|247
|2
|82.3
|T.Evans, Louisville
|2
|32
|164
|2
|82.0
|C.Hill, Texas State
|3
|49
|246
|1
|82.0
|R.White, Coastal Carolina
|3
|36
|245
|1
|81.7
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|3
|50
|241
|2
|80.3
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|3
|63
|238
|0
|79.3
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|3
|38
|237
|3
|79.0
|R.Reese, Baylor
|3
|34
|237
|5
|79.0
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|4
|62
|316
|4
|79.0
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|3
|41
|236
|6
|78.7
|B.Corum, Michigan
|3
|34
|235
|7
|78.3
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|3
|49
|234
|2
|78.0
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|3
|45
|231
|3
|77.0
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|3
|38
|228
|5
|76.0
|M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech
|3
|35
|227
|3
|75.7
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|3
|30
|227
|2
|75.7
|J.Daniels, LSU
|3
|35
|225
|2
|75.0
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|3
|36
|224
|1
|74.7
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|4
|57
|298
|4
|74.5
|G.Green, Georgia Southern
|3
|31
|222
|3
|74.0
|T.Thomas, Utah
|3
|50
|222
|4
|74.0
|K.Salter, Liberty
|3
|38
|221
|2
|73.7
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|3
|40
|219
|3
|73.0
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|3
|44
|218
|5
|72.7
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|3
|38
|215
|2
|71.7
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|3
|43
|215
|2
|71.7
|C.McClelland, Cincinnati
|3
|33
|211
|3
|70.3
|T.Siggers, SMU
|2
|31
|140
|1
|70.0
|T.Taua, Nevada
|4
|78
|277
|3
|69.2
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|3
|32
|207
|1
|69.0
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|3
|38
|204
|3
|68.0
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|3
|35
|203
|1
|67.7
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|3
|41
|203
|3
|67.7
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|3
|52
|203
|2
|67.7
|D.Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State
|3
|35
|203
|2
|67.7
|Z.Mobley, FAU
|4
|47
|270
|3
|67.5
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|3
|46
|201
|3
|67.0
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|3
|46
|196
|2
|65.3
|G.Campiotti, Umass
|3
|40
|195
|1
|65.0
|C.Brooks, BYU
|3
|36
|194
|2
|64.7
|T.Riley, Army
|3
|37
|194
|1
|64.7
|J.Ott, California
|3
|37
|189
|1
|63.0
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|3
|37
|189
|2
|63.0
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|3
|35
|187
|2
|62.3
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|3
|57
|186
|1
|62.0
|P.Jones, Virginia
|3
|37
|186
|1
|62.0
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|3
|35
|184
|1
|61.3
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|3
|51
|180
|3
|60.0
|K.Smoke, Kentucky
|3
|39
|178
|1
|59.3
|B.Campbell, Houston
|3
|36
|177
|2
|59.0
|D.Johnson, Mississippi St.
|3
|32
|177
|0
|59.0
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|3
|45
|175
|1
|58.3
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|3
|38
|172
|1
|57.3
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|3
|46
|169
|3
|56.3
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|4
|52
|225
|2
|56.2
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|3
|38
|167
|1
|55.7
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|3
|48
|166
|0
|55.3
|J.Williams, Georgia St.
|3
|35
|164
|0
|54.7
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|3
|35
|163
|1
|54.3
|K.Miller, TCU
|2
|21
|108
|2
|54.0
|L.Williams, Iowa
|2
|38
|106
|1
|53.0
|I.Bowser, UCF
|3
|50
|158
|5
|52.7
|B.Brady, UTSA
|3
|46
|157
|3
|52.3
|C.Davis, Washington
|3
|35
|157
|4
|52.3
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|3
|36
|152
|1
|50.7
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|3
|35
|150
|1
|50.0
|A.Martinez, Kansas St.
|3
|39
|150
|2
|50.0
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|3
|31
|149
|2
|49.7
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|4
|51
|197
|4
|49.2
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|3
|41
|147
|1
|49.0
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|3
|35
|147
|1
|49.0
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|2
|22
|97
|2
|48.5
|A.Broussard, Rice
|3
|51
|145
|4
|48.3
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|3
|33
|143
|2
|47.7
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|3
|30
|142
|2
|47.3
|I.Celestine, Tulane
|3
|31
|141
|0
|47.0
|K.Jones, UCLA
|3
|34
|140
|1
|46.7
|J.Houston, NC State
|3
|33
|138
|0
|46.0
|L.Jefferson, W. Michigan
|3
|33
|132
|3
|44.0
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|3
|36
|132
|2
|44.0
|S.Anderson, Tulsa
|3
|35
|130
|4
|43.3
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|3
|37
|130
|2
|43.3
|D.Lee, Nevada
|4
|40
|173
|4
|43.2
|J.Holston, Virginia Tech
|3
|41
|126
|2
|42.0
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|3
|41
|123
|4
|41.0
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|4
|46
|162
|0
|40.5
|S.Louis, Liberty
|3
|32
|120
|1
|40.0
|C.Wiley, Akron
|3
|38
|119
|2
|39.7
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|3
|41
|118
|2
|39.3
|K.Vidal, Troy
|3
|33
|115
|1
|38.3
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|3
|31
|113
|1
|37.7
|C.Tune, Houston
|3
|37
|112
|2
|37.3
|M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|34
|110
|2
|36.7
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|3
|34
|108
|0
|36.0
|L.Point, Navy
|2
|22
|72
|0
|36.0
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|3
|30
|107
|2
|35.7
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|2
|36
|71
|2
|35.5
|D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky
|3
|30
|102
|1
|34.0
|E.Saydee, Temple
|3
|35
|98
|1
|32.7
|D.Fofana, Navy
|2
|24
|62
|0
|31.0
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|2
|21
|59
|1
|29.5
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|3
|37
|87
|0
|29.0
|C.Black, Virginia Tech
|3
|30
|78
|0
|26.0
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|30
|69
|1
|23.0
|C.Snyder, Buffalo
|3
|30
|41
|0
|13.7
|M.Kendrick, New Mexico
|3
|31
|36
|0
|12.0
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|2
|27
|23
|2
|11.5
|D.Smith, Texas Tech
|3
|33
|28
|2
|9.3
|C.Millen, Colorado St.
|3
|36
|-80
|0
|-26.7
