NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 3:00 pm
2 min read
      

EAST

Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14

Assumption 3, Kutztown 0

Bethany (WV) 26, Hiram 16

Bowie St. 27, New Haven 20

Bridgewater (Va.) 29, Gettysburg 14

Brockport 27, Framingham St. 7

College of NJ 31, Moravian 13

Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

Delaware 14, Navy 7

Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8

Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7

Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Grove City 63, Juniata 6

Hartwick 31, SUNY Maritime 10

Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14

Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Lock Haven 35, Post 34

Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14

Montclair St. 27, Thiel 6

Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0

New England 17, Coast Guard 10

Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7

RPI 14, Dickinson 7

Rowan 42, Widener 20

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Salve Regina 7, Norwich 0

St. John Fisher 62, Buffalo St. 21

Stevenson 25, St. Vincent 21

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30, 2OT

Susquehanna 45, Lycoming 16

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

Union (NY) 42, Allegheny 27

W. Virginia St. 29, Shippensburg 6

Washington & Jefferson 35, John Carroll 26

Waynesburg 52, Gallaudet 14

Wilkes 48, Keystone 21

William Paterson 28, W. Connecticut 7

SOUTH

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 24

Birmingham Southern 26, McMurry 9

Concord 27, Emory & Henry 20

Delta St. 33, Kentucky St. 10

Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Hardin Simmons 79, Wayland Baptist 14

Hendrix 20, Austin 0

Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17

Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Mississippi 28, Troy 10

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Sewanee 50, St. Scholastica 0

Shenandoah 27, Methodist 10

Shorter 45, Brevard 6

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

MIDWEST

Albion 52, Carthage 0

Alma 16, Ohio Northern 13, OT

Augustana (Ill.) 34, Rhodes 28

Bethel (Minn. ) 41, Pacific Lutheran 9

Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26

Central 44, St. Olaf 13

Chicago 34, Concordia (Ill.) 14

Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 7

Concordia (Wis.) 28, Martin Luther 7

Davenport 20, Truman St. 19

DePauw 17, Rose Hulman 14

Hope 38, Aurora 34

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10

Kalamazoo 21, Oberlin 14

Kenyon 33, Bluffton 26

Knox 26, Westminster (Mo.) 0

Lake Forest 42, Wis. Lutheran 7

Marietta 14, Dubuque 13

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Mount St. Joseph 31, Baldwin Wallace 28

Mount Union 65, Defiance 0

N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14

Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17

Northwood (Mich.) 55, Kentucky Wesleyan 13

Ohio Dominican 28, Findlay 14

Otterbein 21, Ohio Wesleyan 13

Presentation 29, Luther 6

Ripon 13, St. Norbert 10

Rockford 41, Beloit 14

St. John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-Whitewater 10

Tiffin 42, Walsh 0

Wabash 52, Hampden-Sydney 48

Winona St. 24, Minot St. 10

Wis.-Eau Claire 30, Loras 27

Wis.-River Falls 63, Elmhurst 0

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24

Howard Payne 59, Texas Lutheran 45

Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0

FAR WEST

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20

California 34, UC Davis 13

Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0

Pomona Pitzer 44, Willamette 21

UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17

