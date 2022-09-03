NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14
Assumption 3, Kutztown 0
Bethany (WV) 26, Hiram 16
Bowie St. 27, New Haven 20
Bridgewater (Va.) 29, Gettysburg 14
Brockport 27, Framingham St. 7
College of NJ 31, Moravian 13
Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
Delaware 14, Navy 7
Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8
Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7
Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Grove City 63, Juniata 6
Hartwick 31, SUNY Maritime 10
Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14
Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Lock Haven 35, Post 34
Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14
Montclair St. 27, Thiel 6
Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0
New England 17, Coast Guard 10
Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7
RPI 14, Dickinson 7
Rowan 42, Widener 20
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
Salve Regina 7, Norwich 0
St. John Fisher 62, Buffalo St. 21
Stevenson 25, St. Vincent 21
Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30, 2OT
Susquehanna 45, Lycoming 16
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
Union (NY) 42, Allegheny 27
W. Virginia St. 29, Shippensburg 6
Washington & Jefferson 35, John Carroll 26
Waynesburg 52, Gallaudet 14
Wilkes 48, Keystone 21
William Paterson 28, W. Connecticut 7
SOUTH
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 24
Birmingham Southern 26, McMurry 9
Concord 27, Emory & Henry 20
Delta St. 33, Kentucky St. 10
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Hardin Simmons 79, Wayland Baptist 14
Hendrix 20, Austin 0
Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17
Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
Mississippi 28, Troy 10
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Sewanee 50, St. Scholastica 0
Shenandoah 27, Methodist 10
Shorter 45, Brevard 6
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
MIDWEST
Albion 52, Carthage 0
Alma 16, Ohio Northern 13, OT
Augustana (Ill.) 34, Rhodes 28
Bethel (Minn. ) 41, Pacific Lutheran 9
Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26
Central 44, St. Olaf 13
Chicago 34, Concordia (Ill.) 14
Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 7
Concordia (Wis.) 28, Martin Luther 7
Davenport 20, Truman St. 19
DePauw 17, Rose Hulman 14
Hope 38, Aurora 34
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10
Kalamazoo 21, Oberlin 14
Kenyon 33, Bluffton 26
Knox 26, Westminster (Mo.) 0
Lake Forest 42, Wis. Lutheran 7
Marietta 14, Dubuque 13
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Mount St. Joseph 31, Baldwin Wallace 28
Mount Union 65, Defiance 0
N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Northwood (Mich.) 55, Kentucky Wesleyan 13
Ohio Dominican 28, Findlay 14
Otterbein 21, Ohio Wesleyan 13
Presentation 29, Luther 6
Ripon 13, St. Norbert 10
Rockford 41, Beloit 14
St. John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-Whitewater 10
Tiffin 42, Walsh 0
Wabash 52, Hampden-Sydney 48
Winona St. 24, Minot St. 10
Wis.-Eau Claire 30, Loras 27
Wis.-River Falls 63, Elmhurst 0
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Howard Payne 59, Texas Lutheran 45
Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0
FAR WEST
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20
California 34, UC Davis 13
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
Pomona Pitzer 44, Willamette 21
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17
