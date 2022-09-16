Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Bentley 49, Post 6

Harvard 28, Merrimack 21, OT

Pace 27, S. Connecticut 7

W. Connecticut 34, Westfield St. 20

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

FAR WEST

Wyoming 17, Air Force 14

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
9|23 How to Manage Google Calendar Like a...
9|23 Industry Insider: A Member Briefing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories