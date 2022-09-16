NCAA Football Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Bentley 49, Post 6
Harvard 28, Merrimack 21, OT
Pace 27, S. Connecticut 7
W. Connecticut 34, Westfield St. 20
Wyoming 17, Air Force 14
