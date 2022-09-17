NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Army 49, Villanova 10
Bluefield State 27, Central St. (Ohio) 23
Brockport 23, Rochester 3
East Stroudsburg 22, Seton Hill 7
Frostburg St. 34, Charleston (WV) 28
Montclair St. 31, Salve Regina 14
Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9
Nichols 37, Coast Guard 33
Richmond 30, Lehigh 6
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Union (NY) 21, Springfield 6
West Virginia 65, Towson 7
SOUTH
Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0
Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7
MIDWEST
Albion 49, Rose Hulman 17
Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17
Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30, OT
Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10
Michigan 59, Uconn 0
Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17
Notre Dame (Ohio) 34, West Liberty 17
Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 42, Texas State 7
