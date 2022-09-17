NCAA Football Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Army 49, Villanova 10

Bluefield State 27, Central St. (Ohio) 23

Brockport 23, Rochester 3

East Stroudsburg 22, Seton Hill 7

Frostburg St. 34, Charleston (WV) 28

Montclair St. 31, Salve Regina 14

Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9

Nichols 37, Coast Guard 33

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Union (NY) 21, Springfield 6

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

SOUTH

Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

MIDWEST

Albion 49, Rose Hulman 17

Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30, OT

Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10

Michigan 59, Uconn 0

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

Notre Dame (Ohio) 34, West Liberty 17

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

