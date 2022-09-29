NCAA Football Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 10:45 pm
SOUTH

Fayetteville St. 13, Chowan 10

South Carolina 50, SC State 10

Tusculum 14, Barton 13

