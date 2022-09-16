Negredo late goal gives Cádiz first win in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — A goal in stoppage time by 37-year-old Álvaro Negredo gave Cádiz a much-needed 1-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday. It was Cádiz’s first goal of the season and its first victory after it lost the first five games by a combined score of 0-14. Negredo broke his team’s scoring drought when he used his left foot to score from a pass by Joseba Zaldua. Both Negredo and Zaldua... READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — A goal in stoppage time by 37-year-old Álvaro Negredo gave Cádiz a much-needed 1-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday.

It was Cádiz’s first goal of the season and its first victory after it lost the first five games by a combined score of 0-14.

Negredo broke his team’s scoring drought when he used his left foot to score from a pass by Joseba Zaldua. Both Negredo and Zaldua went on for Sergio González’s side in the 72nd minute.

The goal by the veteran striker, who has played at several clubs including Manchester City and Sevilla, helped lift Cádiz out of last place.

The loss left Valladolid in 18th place, right in front of Cádiz in the relegation zone.

