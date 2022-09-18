On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
New England 17, Pittsburgh 14

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 4:06 pm
New England
3
7
7
0

17

Pittsburgh
0
3
3
8

14

First Quarter

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 28, 6:42.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 8:35.

NE_Agholor 44 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), :22.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:44.

NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 2:47.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Freiermuth 8 pass from Trubisky (Johnson pass from Trubisky), 14:58.

A_67,307.

___

NE Pit
First downs 18 16
Total Net Yards 376 243
Rushes-yards 31-124 22-91
Passing 252 152
Punt Returns 3-22 1-0
Kickoff Returns 3-85 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-13 1-13
Comp-Att-Int 21-35-1 21-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-16
Punts 4-41.5 4-51.75
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-55 3-20
Time of Possession 33:36 26:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 15-71, Stevenson 9-47, Mac.Jones 7-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 15-49, Olszewski 1-18, Warren 4-15, Trubisky 1-7, D.Watt 1-2.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-35-1-252. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 21-33-1-168.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 9-95, Agholor 6-110, Bourne 2-16, D.Harris 2-16, Humphrey 1-11, Stevenson 1-4. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-57, Harris 5-40, Claypool 4-26, Freiermuth 4-22, Pickens 1-23, Warren 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 52.

