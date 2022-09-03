New England Revolution host New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

New York City FC (13-9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +117, NYCFC +196, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host New York City FC in conference action.

New York City FC (13-9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +117, NYCFC +196, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host New York City FC in conference action.

The Revolution are 5-7-9 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution are eighth in the league with 132 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

NYCFC is 9-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC is second in the Eastern Conference with 153 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. NYCFC is also fourth in MLS play with 50 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. NYCFC won the last game 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustavo Bou has seven goals and one assist for the Revolution. Carles Gil has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 2-4-4, averaging one goal, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NYCFC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Wilfrid Kaptoum (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Jacob Jackson (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured).

NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Keaton Parks (injured), Alexander Callens (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.