New York City FC 2, New York Red Bulls 0

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 3:23 pm
New York Red Bulls
0
0

0

New York City FC
2
0

2

First Half_1, New York City FC, Callens, 4 (Rodriguez), 1st minute; 2, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 4 (Pereira), 23rd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Morgan, New York Red Bulls, 25th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 28th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 46th; Moralez, New York City FC, 63rd; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 86th; Edelman, New York Red Bulls, 89th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Jose Da Silva, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Caden Clark (Omir Fernandez, 67th), Daniel Edelman, Luquinhas (Andres Reyes, 83rd), Lewis Morgan; Elias Manoel (Tom Barlow, 67th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Keaton Parks, 88th), Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez; Kevin O Toole, Gabriel Pereira (Justin Haak, 62nd), Talles Magno (Thiago, 72nd).

