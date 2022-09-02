New York Red Bulls host the Philadelphia Union after shutout win

Philadelphia Union (16-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (13-8-8, third in the Eastern Conference) Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +139, Philadelphia +180, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out CF Montreal 1-0, the New York Red Bulls host the Philadelphia Union.

The Red Bulls are 10-5-6 in conference play. The Red Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference drawing 152 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

The Union are 12-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union rank fourth in the MLS with 141 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. The Union are also first in MLS play with 61 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has 13 goals and three assists for the Red Bulls. Tom Barlow has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has scored 17 goals and added three assists for the Union. Alejandro Bedoya has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Union: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: John Tolkin (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured), Anthony Maucci (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

