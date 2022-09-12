On Air: Business of Government Hour
NFL Expanded Glance

September 12, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
31
10
0-0-0
1-0-0
0-0-0
1-0-0
0-0-0

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 44 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 24 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 9

Chicago 19, San Francisco 10

Cleveland 26, Carolina 24

Indianapolis 20, Houston 20, OT

Miami 20, New England 7

New Orleans 27, Atlanta 26

Philadelphia 38, Detroit 35

Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20, OT

Washington 28, Jacksonville 22

Kansas City 44, Arizona 21

L.A. Chargers 24, Las Vegas 19

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 7

N.Y. Giants 21, Tennessee 20

Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3

Monday’s Games

Denver at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

