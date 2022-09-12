Trending:
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
31
10

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24
New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20
Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 44 21
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 24 19
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 9

Chicago 19, San Francisco 10

Cleveland 26, Carolina 24

Indianapolis 20, Houston 20, OT

Miami 20, New England 7

New Orleans 27, Atlanta 26

Philadelphia 38, Detroit 35

Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20, OT

Washington 28, Jacksonville 22

Kansas City 44, Arizona 21

L.A. Chargers 24, Las Vegas 19

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 7

N.Y. Giants 21, Tennessee 20

Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3

Monday’s Games

Seattle 17, Denver 16

Thursday, Sept. 15

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

