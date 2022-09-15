On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
31
10

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24
New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20
Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 44 21
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 24 19
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories