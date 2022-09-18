Trending:
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
31
10

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54
New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28
Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36
Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46
Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 36, Washington 27

Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0

Miami 42, Baltimore 38

N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16

N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30

New England 17, Pittsburgh 14

Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10

L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27

San Francisco 27, Seattle 7

Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT

Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17

Denver 16, Houston 9

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

