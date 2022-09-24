On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
2
0
0
1.000
72
17

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54
New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28
Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36
Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46
Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Top Stories