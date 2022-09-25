Trending:
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Miami
3
0
0
1.000
83
64

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 83 64
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81
New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38
Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84
Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 64 55
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84
Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 37, New England 26

Carolina 22, New Orleans 14

Chicago 23, Houston 20

Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12

Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 19

Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Philadelphia 24, Washington 8

Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22

Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 27, Seattle 23

Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

