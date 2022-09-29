NFL Glance

On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Miami
3
0
0
1.000
83
64

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38
Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84
Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 64 55
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84
Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 46 52
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 56 59
Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Top Stories