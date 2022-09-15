NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LOS ANGELES: WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham, QB Easton Stick, RB Isaiah Spiller, OL Brenden Jamies, DL Christian Covington, S J.T. Woods. KANSAS CITY: K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, RB Ronald Jones, OT Darian Kinnard, DE Joshua Kaindoh, DE Malik Herring, LB Jack Cochrane.
