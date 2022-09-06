NFL Injury Report

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 6:05 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

BUFFALO BILLS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — BUFFALO: DNP: T Tommy Doyle (foot), TE Quintin Morris (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related – resting player). FULL: WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin), S Jordan Poyer (elbow), DT Tim Settle (calf). LOS ANGELES: DNP: WR Van Jefferson (knee).

