NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK JETS — BALTIMORE: OUT: DT Travis Jones (knee). DOUBTFUL: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), CB Marcus Peters (NIR-rest/knee). DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), OLB Justin Houston (NIR-resting player). FULL: TE Nick Boyle (NIR-rest/ankle). NEW YORK: OUT: OL Duane Brown (shoulder), QB Zach Wilson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: OL George Fant (knee), DB Justin Hardee (calf), OL Conor McDermott (ankle), DB DJ Reed (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — CLEVELAND: OUT: DB Greedy Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OT Jack Conklin (knee), OT Chris Hubbard (elbow), WR Mike Woods (hamstring). FULL: DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness, elbow), S Grant Delpit (hip), DB A.J. Green (hip), DB Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand), DE Chase WInovich (hamstring). CAROLINA: QUESTIONABLE: LB Brandon Smith (thigh). FULL: K Eddy Pineiro (left hip), TE Giovanni Ricci (hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (shin).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: WR Allen Lazard (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T David Bakhtiari (knee), G/T Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee). LIMITED: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), TE Robert Tonyan (knee). FULL: TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player), K Mason Crosby (right knee), LB Tipa Galeai (elbow), C Jake Hanson (shoulder), S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), T Yosh Nijman (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee). MINNESOTA: QUESTIONABLE: DL Jonathan Bullard (bidep), S Lewis Cine (knee). DNP: RB Alexander Mattison (NIR-resting player.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: OLB Shaquille Leonard (back). QUESTIONABLE: OT Dennis Kelly (knee). HOUSTON: DOUBTFUL: DE Mario Addison (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: DE Rasheem Green (thigh).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: DT Foley Fatukasi (calf). LIMITED: OT Cam Robinson (ankle). WASHINGTON: OUT: S Kamren Curt (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: TE Logan Thomas (knee), TE Cole Turner (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Cam Sims (concussion). FULL: G Trai Turner (quadricep), DT Phidarian Mathis (ankle), TE John Bates (calf).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: DE Frank Clark (illness). FULL: DB Deon Bush (foot), DE Malik Herring (abdomen), G Trey Smith (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), G Darlan Kinnard (elbow). ARIZONA: OUT: CB Trayvon Hullen (toe), OT Cody Ford (ankle), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE J.J. Watt (calf), TE Zach Ertz (calf), G Justin Pugh (neck), CB Byron Murphy (illness). FULL: DE Markus Golden (toe), LS Aaron Brewer (ankle), LB Zeke Turner (shoulder), RB Jonathan Ward (shoulder).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: FULL: LB Divine Deablo (wrist). LOS ANGELES: DOUBTFUL: DB J.C. Jackson (ankle), TE Donald Parham (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Drue Tranquill (back). FULL: RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW ENGLAND: QUESTIONABLE: S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), WR Jacobi Meyers (knee), WR, Ty Montgomery (knee), CB Shaun Wade (ankle), OT Isaiah Wynn (back). MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Eric Rowe (pectoral), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (NIR-resting player). FULL: FB Alec Ingold (hamstring), CB Nik Needham (quadricep), OL Connor Williams (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring), CB Paulson Adebo (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Landon Young (hip), WR Michael Thomas (hamstring), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), S Tyrann Mathieu (illness). FULL: C Erik McCoy (calf), LB Pete Werner (groin). ATLANTA: QUESTIONABLE: WR Drake London (knee), CB Darren Hall (quadriceps).

NEW YORK GIANTS at TENNESSEE TITANS— NEW YORK GIANTS: DOUBTFUL: OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DB Dane Belton (clavicle). LIMITED: WR Sterling Shepard (achilles). TENNESSEE: OUT: DB Lonnie Johnson (groin), DB Elijah Molden (groin), LB Chance Campbell (knee), OL Jamarco Jones (trideps). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DETROIT LIONS: PHILADELPHIA — FULL: DE Derek Barmett (ribs), NT Javon Hargrave (toe), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring), CB Josiah Scott (hamstring). DETROIT: OUT: G Tommy Kraemer (back), DT Levi Onwuzurike (back). DOUBTFUL: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring. QUESTIONABLE: LB Julian Okwara (hamstring), C Frank Ragnow (groin). FULL: LB Chris Board (knee), DE John Cominsky (illness), K Austin Seibert (right groin).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: LB Marcus Allen (hamstring, WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder/cramps), OL Chukwuma Okorafor (back), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player). CINCINNATI: OUT: TE Devin Asiasi (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: TE Drew Sample (knee), TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle). LIMITED: WR Trent Taylor (hamstring).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (groin). LIMITED: LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow). FULL: DL Arik Armstead (knee), LB Oren Burks (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder), T Mike McGlinchey (knee). CHICAGO: DOUBTFUL: WR Velus Jones (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dominique Robinson (knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — TAMPA BAY: OUT: CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (knee). DNP: OLB Lavonte David (NIR-resting player), WR Mike Evans (NIR-resting player). FULL: RB Giovani Bernard (ankle), WR Julio Jones (NIR-resting player), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), OT Tristan Wirfs (abdominal), S Mike Edwards (illness). DALLAS: OUT: WR Michael Gallup (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Jayron Kearse (neck). FULL: CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring), QB Dak Prescott (ankle).

Monday

DENVER BRONCOS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — DENVER: DNP: LB Josey Jewell (calf). LIMITED: DE Randy Gregory (shoulder/kee), WR K.J. Hamler (knee/hip), T Billy Turner (knee). FULL: LB Jonas Griffith (elbow). SEATTLE: DNP: CB Artie Burns (groin), LS Tyler Ott (shoulder), DE Alton Robinson (knee), RB Kenneth Walker (hernia). LIMITED: G Damien Lewis (knee, ankle). FULL: T Jake Curhan (elbow), G Gabe Jackson (knee), CB Sidney Jones (concussion), LB Boye Mafe (shoulder), S Ryan Neal (ankle).

