Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Injury Report

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 7:00 pm
5 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. LAS VEGAS: DNP: RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle). LIMITED:...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. LAS VEGAS: DNP: RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle). LIMITED: CB Sam Webb (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ATLANTA: DNP: RB Damien Williams (rib). LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — CAROLINA: LIMITED: DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip), LB Franke Luvu (shoulder), T Taylor Morton (knee), LB Brandon Smith (thigh). GIANTS: DNP: OL Devery Hamilton (illness), DB Nick McLoud (hamstring), DB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee). LIMITED: OL Jon Feliciano (lower leg), DE Azeez Ojulari (calf), DB Jason Pinnock (shoulder), LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring). FULL: db Dane Belton (clavicle).

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: DNP: FB Khari Blasingame (NIR-personal matter), WR Velus Jones (hamstring). FULL: T Riley Reiff (shoulder). GREEN BAY: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player), G Jon Runyan (concussion). LIMITED: G Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle). FULL: C Jake Hanson (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CINCINNATI: DNP: WR Tee Higgins (NIR-personal/concussion). LIMITED: TE Devin Asiasi (quadricep), WR Trent Taylor (hamstring), DT Josh Tupou (shin). FULL: G Alex Cappa (knee), CB Tre Flowers (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), TE Hayden Hurst (Groin), G Cordell Volson (hip). DALLAS: DNP: DE Tarell Basham (thigh), S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb). LIMITED: WR Michael Gallup (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at DENVER BRONCOS — HOUSTON: DNP: C Justin Britt (not injury related – personal matter), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (knee). FULL: DE Rasheem Green (thigh), CB Isaac Yiadom (abdomen). DENVER: No Data Reported.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (hip), CB Kenny Moore (hip), WR Michael Pittman (quadricep). LIMITED: WR Alec Pierce (concussion). FULL: LB Shaquille Leonard (back). JACKSONVILLE: No injuries to report.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — MIAMI: DNP: TE Cethan Carter (concussion), OL Austin Jackson (ankle). LIMITED: RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Tanner Conner (knee), CB Xavien Howard (NIR-resting player), S Brandon Jones (hip), S Eric Rowe (pectoral), DT Christian Wilkins (back), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe). FULL: T Greg Little (ankle). BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Nick Boyle (NIR-resting player), WR James Proche II (groin), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DB Brandon Stephens (quadricep). LIMITED: CB Marion Humphrey (groin). FULL: RB J.K Dobbins (knee), DT Travis Jones (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: QB Mac Jones (illness). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), T Trent Brown (ankle), S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Adrian Phillips (ribs), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), CB Shaun Wade (ankle). PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), OL Mason Cole (ankle). FULL: RB Najee Harris (foot), LB Rob Spillane (eye), CB Levi Wallace (ankle).

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: T George Fant (knee), DE John Franklin-Myers (toe), P Braden Mann (back), TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (ankle), QB Zach Wilson (knee). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (heel). CLEVELAND: DNP: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (elbow, illness), TE David Njoku (NIR-personal matter). FULL: WR Amari Cooper (not injury related – resting player), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand), WR Mike Woods (illness).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported.

        Read more: Sports News

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), T Tristan Wirfs (abdomen). FULL: QB Tom Brady (NIR-resting player). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (rib). LIMITED: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), DE Cameron Jordan (hip), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), CB Alontae Taylor (hip), RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring), QB Jameis Winston (back), T Landon Young (hip). FULL: S Marcus Maye (ankle), T Calvin Throckmorton (illness).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DETROIT LIONS — WASHINGTON: DNP: G Wes Schweitzer (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Allen (groin), S Kamren Curl (thumb), LB Cole Holcomb (quadricep), G Trai Turner (quadricep). FULL: LB Jamin Davis (not injury related – personal matter), TE Cole Turner (hamstring). DETROIT: DNP: G Jonah Jackson (finger), C Frank Ragnow (groin, foot), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (knee), T Taylor Decker (calf), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), CB Amani Oruwariye (back). FULL: LB Julian Okwara (hamstring).

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MINNESOTA: DNP: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadricep). FULL: DL Johathan Bullard (bicep), S Lewis Cine (knee). PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (NIR-resting player), G Landon Dickerson (NIR-resting player), DE Brandon Graham (NIR-resting player), T Lane Johnson (NIR-resting player), C Jason Kelce (NIR-resting player), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), DE Josh Sweat (NIR-resting player), TE Jack Stoll (ankle).

TENNESSEE TITANS at BUFFALO BILLS — TENNESSEE: DNP: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), C Ben Jones (not injury related – resting player), T Jamarco Jones (elbow), T Taylor Lewan (knee), T Dillon Radunz (neck). FULL: CB Lonnie Johnson (groin). BUFFALO: DNP: CB Dane Jackson (knee), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Tim Settle (calf). FULL: OT Tommy Doyle (foot), TE Quintin Morris (hamstring).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Michigan Digital Government Summit
9|22 DevSecOps Bootcamp
9|22 The Year Cybersecurity Went Prime Time:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories