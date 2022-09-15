NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Sunday ARIZONA CARDINALS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. LAS VEGAS: DNP: RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle). LIMITED:... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. LAS VEGAS: DNP: RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle). LIMITED: CB Sam Webb (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ATLANTA: DNP: RB Damien Williams (rib). LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — CAROLINA: LIMITED: DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip), LB Franke Luvu (shoulder), T Taylor Morton (knee), LB Brandon Smith (thigh). GIANTS: DNP: OL Devery Hamilton (illness), DB Nick McLoud (hamstring), DB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee). LIMITED: OL Jon Feliciano (lower leg), DE Azeez Ojulari (calf), DB Jason Pinnock (shoulder), LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring). FULL: db Dane Belton (clavicle).

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: DNP: FB Khari Blasingame (NIR-personal matter), WR Velus Jones (hamstring). FULL: T Riley Reiff (shoulder). GREEN BAY: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player), G Jon Runyan (concussion). LIMITED: G Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle). FULL: C Jake Hanson (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CINCINNATI: DNP: WR Tee Higgins (NIR-personal/concussion). LIMITED: TE Devin Asiasi (quadricep), WR Trent Taylor (hamstring), DT Josh Tupou (shin). FULL: G Alex Cappa (knee), CB Tre Flowers (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), TE Hayden Hurst (Groin), G Cordell Volson (hip). DALLAS: DNP: DE Tarell Basham (thigh), S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb). LIMITED: WR Michael Gallup (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at DENVER BRONCOS — HOUSTON: DNP: C Justin Britt (not injury related – personal matter), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (knee). FULL: DE Rasheem Green (thigh), CB Isaac Yiadom (abdomen). DENVER: No Data Reported.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (hip), CB Kenny Moore (hip), WR Michael Pittman (quadricep). LIMITED: WR Alec Pierce (concussion). FULL: LB Shaquille Leonard (back). JACKSONVILLE: No injuries to report.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — MIAMI: DNP: TE Cethan Carter (concussion), OL Austin Jackson (ankle). LIMITED: RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Tanner Conner (knee), CB Xavien Howard (NIR-resting player), S Brandon Jones (hip), S Eric Rowe (pectoral), DT Christian Wilkins (back), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe). FULL: T Greg Little (ankle). BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Nick Boyle (NIR-resting player), WR James Proche II (groin), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DB Brandon Stephens (quadricep). LIMITED: CB Marion Humphrey (groin). FULL: RB J.K Dobbins (knee), DT Travis Jones (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: QB Mac Jones (illness). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), T Trent Brown (ankle), S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Adrian Phillips (ribs), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), CB Shaun Wade (ankle). PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), OL Mason Cole (ankle). FULL: RB Najee Harris (foot), LB Rob Spillane (eye), CB Levi Wallace (ankle).

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: T George Fant (knee), DE John Franklin-Myers (toe), P Braden Mann (back), TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (ankle), QB Zach Wilson (knee). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (heel). CLEVELAND: DNP: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (elbow, illness), TE David Njoku (NIR-personal matter). FULL: WR Amari Cooper (not injury related – resting player), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand), WR Mike Woods (illness).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), T Tristan Wirfs (abdomen). FULL: QB Tom Brady (NIR-resting player). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (rib). LIMITED: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), DE Cameron Jordan (hip), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), CB Alontae Taylor (hip), RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring), QB Jameis Winston (back), T Landon Young (hip). FULL: S Marcus Maye (ankle), T Calvin Throckmorton (illness).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DETROIT LIONS — WASHINGTON: DNP: G Wes Schweitzer (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Allen (groin), S Kamren Curl (thumb), LB Cole Holcomb (quadricep), G Trai Turner (quadricep). FULL: LB Jamin Davis (not injury related – personal matter), TE Cole Turner (hamstring). DETROIT: DNP: G Jonah Jackson (finger), C Frank Ragnow (groin, foot), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (knee), T Taylor Decker (calf), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), CB Amani Oruwariye (back). FULL: LB Julian Okwara (hamstring).

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MINNESOTA: DNP: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadricep). FULL: DL Johathan Bullard (bicep), S Lewis Cine (knee). PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (NIR-resting player), G Landon Dickerson (NIR-resting player), DE Brandon Graham (NIR-resting player), T Lane Johnson (NIR-resting player), C Jason Kelce (NIR-resting player), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), DE Josh Sweat (NIR-resting player), TE Jack Stoll (ankle).

TENNESSEE TITANS at BUFFALO BILLS — TENNESSEE: DNP: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), C Ben Jones (not injury related – resting player), T Jamarco Jones (elbow), T Taylor Lewan (knee), T Dillon Radunz (neck). FULL: CB Lonnie Johnson (groin). BUFFALO: DNP: CB Dane Jackson (knee), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Tim Settle (calf). FULL: OT Tommy Doyle (foot), TE Quintin Morris (hamstring).

