NFL Injury Report

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 6:32 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: (both teams did not practice report is an estimation) PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: LB Devin Bush (foot). CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitonio (biceps), TE Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), T Christopher Hubbard (illness), TE Jesse James (biceps), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring). FULL: DE Isaiah Thomas (hand).

