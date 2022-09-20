NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Thursday PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: PITTSBURGH: FULL: LB Devin Bush (foot). CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitonio (biceps), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (neck). LIMITED: TE Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh),... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: PITTSBURGH: FULL: LB Devin Bush (foot). CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitonio (biceps), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (neck). LIMITED: TE Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh), T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (illness). FULL: DE Isaiah Thomas (hand).

