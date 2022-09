NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Thursday PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (lower leg cramps). FULL: LB Devin Bush (foot). CLEVELAND: OUT: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle). LIMITED: G Joel Bitonio (biceps), T Jack... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (lower leg cramps). FULL: LB Devin Bush (foot). CLEVELAND: OUT: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle). LIMITED: G Joel Bitonio (biceps), T Jack Conklin (knee), DE Myles Garrett (neck), T Christopher Hubbard (illness). FULL: TE Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand).

Monday

ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ATLANTA: LIMITED: CB Darren Hall (knee). SEATTLE: NO DATA REPORTED.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BALTIMORE: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), WR Devin Duvernay (concussion), OLB Justin Houston (NIR-resting player), CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), CB Marcus Peters (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: QB Lamar Jackson (right elbow), TE Isaiah Likely (groin), WR James Proche II (groin), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DB Brandon Stephens (quadricep), CB Damrion Williams (ankle). FULL RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), DT Travis Joness (knee). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: S Kyle Duggar (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee). LIMITED: S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), DB Cody Davis (calf), DL Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), DL DaMarcus Mitchell (knee), S Adrian Phillips (ribs).

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: DNP: S Micah Hyde (neck), CB Dane Jackson (neck), TE Dawson Knox (foot), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), C Mitch Morse (elbow), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (foot), DT Tim Settle (calf). FULL: CB Cam Lewis (forearm), LB Matt Milano (neck). MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Xavien Howard (groin), LB Melvin Ingram (NIR-resting player), TE Hunter Long (ankle). LIMITED: LB Channing Tindall (illness), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe). FULL: TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), FB Alec Ingold (shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS — CINCINNATI: DNP: OT La’el Collins (back), LB Germaine Pratt (knee), TE Drew Sample (knee). LIMITED: TE Hayden Hurst (groin). FULL: TE Devin Asiasi (quadricep). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: T George Fant (knee), DL John Franklin-Myers (toe/quadricep). LIMITED: TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (calf), DL Quinnen Williams (foot), QB Zach Wilson (knee).

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DETROIT: DNP: DE John Cominsky (wrist), DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh), G Jonah Jackson (finger), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle). LIMITED: TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), S Juju Hughes (shoulder), CB Amani Oruwarlye (back), C Frank Ragnow (foot). FULL: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring). MINNESOTA: DNP: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadricep), S Harrison Smith (concussion).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — GREEN BAY: DNP: OT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (illness). LIMITED: G Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Mercedes Lewis (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), TE Cade Otton (not injury related – personal matter), T Donovan Smith (elbow). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (hip), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), C Robert Hainsey (knee), WR Scott Miller (calf), WR Breshad Perriman (knee). FULL: CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CHICAGO BEARS — HOUSTON: DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related – resting player), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh). LIMITED: LB Blake Cashman (hip), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (neck). FULL: QB Davis Mills (right thumb). CHICAGO: DNP: S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles), WR Velus Jones (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (hip).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — JACKSONVILLE: No Injurries to Report. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: DB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee). LIMITED: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), QB Justin Herbert (ribs), TE Donald Parham (hamstring), OT Trey Pipkins (foot).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE COLTS — KANSAS CITY: K Harrison Butker (left ankle), DE Michael Danna (calf). LIMITED: WR Mecole Hardman (heel). FULL: T Orlando Brown (knee), G Trey Smith (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip), WR Justin Watson (chest). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: T Bernhard Raimann (ankle). LIMITED: DT DeForest Buckner (hip), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), WR Michael Pittman (quadricep). FULL: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: C Andre James (concussion), DE Chandler Jones (nir-rest), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion). LIMITED: RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), T/G Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), DT Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder). TENNESSEE: DNP: S Ugochukwu Amadi (ankle), LB Bud Dupree (hip), T Jamarco Jones (triceps), T Taylor Lewan (knee). LIMITED: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), DE Denico Autry (not injury related – resting player), WR Treylon Burks (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), LB Joseph Jones (hamstring), WR Kyle Philips (shoulder).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: NO DATA REPORTED. ARIZONA: NO DATA REPORTED.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: LIMITED: CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), WR Deonte Harty (foot), QB Taysom Hill (rib), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), S Marcus Maye (rib), FB Adam Prentice (shoulder), T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle). CAROLINA: DNP: RB Christian McCaffrey (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Donte Jackson (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR Quez Watkins (illness). LIMITED: CB Avonte Maddox (back), LB Haason Reddick (knee). WASHINGTON: DNP: DE Shaka Toney (illness), DE Casey Toohill (concussion), DE Daniel Wise (ankle). LIMITED: T Saahdiq Charles (shoulder), LB Cole Holcomb (quadricep), G Trai Turner (quadricep). FULL: DT Jonathan Allen (groin), S Kamren Curl (thumb), G Wes Schweitzer (hamstring).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DENVER BRONCOS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DL Arik Armstead (foot), OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Trent Williams (nir-rest). LIMITED: TE George Kittle (groin). DENVER: DNP: OLB Randy Gregory (knee), WR Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder), DT D.T. Jones (ankle), G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), CB Pat Surtain II (shoulder). LIMITED: WR K.J. Hamler (knee/hip), ILB Josey Jewell (calf), S Caden Sterns (hip). FULL: OL Billy Turner (knee), CB K’Waun Williams (wrist).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.