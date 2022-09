NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Thursday MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: (teams did not practice report is an estimation) MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Xavien Howard (groin, glute), G Robert Hunt... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: (teams did not practice report is an estimation) MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Xavien Howard (groin, glute), G Robert Hunt (shin), LB Melvin Ingram (not injury related – resting player), S Brandon Jones (chest), TE Hunter Long (ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (groin). LIMITED: DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Jevon Holland (neck), CB Kader Kohou (ankle), T Greg Little (finger), DT Zach Sieler (hand), WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs, toe). CINCINNATI: DNP: T La’el Collins (back), DT D.J. Reader (knee), TE Drew Sample (knee). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (ankle), WR Tee Higgins (toe), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), LB Germaine Pratt (knee), TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle).

