NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Nationals Results

|Saturday
|At Lucas Oil Raceway
|Indianapolis
|Final Finish Order
Top Fuel 1. Antron Brown; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Tripp Tatum; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Leah Pruett; 15. Dan Mercier; 16. Doug Foley.
Funny Car 1. Ron Capps; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Chad Green; 10. Dale Creasy Jr.; 11. John Smith; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Bobby Bode.
Pro Stock 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Camrie Caruso; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Fernando Cuadra.
Pro Stock Motorcycle 1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Steve Johnson; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Hector Arana Jr; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Jianna Evaristo; 8. Ron Tornow; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Marc Ingwersen; 11. Joey Gladstone; 12. Eddie Krawiec; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Ryan Oehler; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Chip Ellis.
Antron Brown, 3.706 seconds, 321.65 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.714 seconds, 333.00 mph.
Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.913, 327.98 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 7.649, 85.73.
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.587, 208.07 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.872, 195.99 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 8.094, 104.17.
Julie Nataas, 5.237, 277.15 def. Mike Coughlin, 5.342, 241.28.
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.467, 266.21 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.568, 262.39.
Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.384, 175.48 def. Frank Aragona, Roadster, 7.412, 164.63.
Peter D’Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.639, 128.35 def. James Caro, Dodge Challenger, 9.502, 138.73.
Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.202, 144.07 def. Jim Marshall, Chevy Camaro, 11.328, 114.29.
Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.918, 160.44 def. Jason Kenny, Dragster, 8.891, 172.61.
Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 10.066, 156.94 def. Steve Hoyt, Chevy Caviler, 10.118, 156.50.
Doug Wood, Olds Cutlass, 10.901, 137.41 def. Ryan Locke, Chevy Camaro, 10.906, 141.52.
Rusty Baxter, Dragster, 6.172, 208.91 def. Dane Ward, Dragster, 6.217, 205.13.
Vince Hoda, Chevy Camaro, 6.639, 209.07 def. Craig Liles, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Lyle Barnett, Chevy Camaro, 8.529, 104.78 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.786, 176.77 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.781, 176.47.
Jay Turner, Harley, 6.255, 220.08 def. Bob Malloy, Lightning, 6.384, 194.02.
Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.341, 220.69 def. Tony Gillig, Pontiac GXP, 6.349, 221.56.
|Round-by-Round Results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Josh Hart, 3.690, 328.70 def. Doug Foley, 10.670, 83.78; Antron Brown, 3.720, 330.15 def. Tripp Tatum, 3.737, 327.19; Doug Kalitta, 3.713, 328.06 def. Clay Millican, 3.727, 320.28; Brittany Force, 3.695, 334.98 def. Dan Mercier, 10.464, 39.99; Mike Salinas, 3.742, 331.04 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.072, 139.92; Justin Ashley, 3.690, 331.85 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.788, 308.78; Steve Torrence, 3.693, 328.62 def. Austin Prock, 3.774, 325.61; Billy Torrence, 3.740, 324.20 def. Leah Pruett, 5.129, 146.56.
Kalitta, 3.802, 278.92 def. Salinas, 3.989, 236.30; Brown, 3.736, 321.04 def. S. Torrence, 6.419, 109.56; Ashley, 3.697, 332.10 def. B. Torrence, 3.751, 323.12; Force, 3.699, 335.48 def. Hart, 3.719, 327.66.
Force, 3.676, 335.07 def. Kalitta, 6.518, 137.60; Brown, 3.698, 329.99 def. Ashley, 3.714, 319.75.
Brown, 3.706, 321.65 def. Force, 3.714, 333.00.
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.931, 321.58 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 8.855, 81.45; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.883, 329.10 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 8.237, 76.86; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.891, 329.18 def. John Smith, Charger, 4.388, 221.82; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.886, 331.36 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 3.982, 324.12; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.897, 323.43 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.944, 324.05; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.892, 331.28 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Foul – Centerline; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.881, 334.07 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Red Light; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.856, 330.88 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.086, 101.45.
Tasca III, 3.887, 328.62 def. Wilkerson, 3.908, 305.01; Capps, 3.883, 333.08 def. Todd, 4.458, 218.94; Hight, 3.861, 331.77 def. Hagan, 3.867, 334.65; Force, 3.937, 331.12 def. Alexander, 4.861, 164.85.
Capps, 3.887, 332.18 def. Force, 8.995, 77.75; Hight, 5.751, 250.92 def. Tasca III, 7.473, 120.68.
Capps, 3.913, 327.98 def. Hight, 7.649, 85.73.
Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.623, 207.53 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.634, 207.15; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.654, 206.35 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.660, 203.83; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.638, 206.48 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.619, 207.02; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.623, 206.54 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.610, 207.21; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.609, 207.56 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.669, 205.60; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.609, 208.30 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.690, 204.48; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.595, 207.02 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.614, 206.48 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.689, 205.51.
Glenn, 6.611, 206.29 def. Koretsky, 9.655, 90.86; Cuadra Jr., 6.615, 207.05 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.595, 208.26 def. Caruso, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.593, 207.59 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.637, 206.92;
Glenn, 6.623, 205.79 def. Enders, 6.609, 208.23; Anderson, 6.608, 207.27 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.688, 204.23.
Anderson, 6.587, 208.07 def. Glenn, Foul – Red Light.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.913, 194.10 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.942, 193.82; Angie Smith, 6.908, 196.13 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.015, 191.19; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.895, 195.76 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.922, 194.24; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.878, 194.52 def. Chip Ellis, 7.097, 190.70; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.952, 193.74 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.966, 194.07; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.907, 195.05 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.978, 192.11; Ron Tornow, 6.981, 190.27 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.919, 195.31; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.866, 198.55 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 7.034, 194.58.
Stoffer, 6.914, 194.88 def. Tornow, 7.098, 182.33; Johnson, 6.912, 193.82 def. A. Smith, 6.891, 196.36; Savoie, 6.889, 193.32 def. Evaristo, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.859, 198.47 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light.
Stoffer, 6.920, 194.10 def. Johnson, 6.930, 192.06; M. Smith, 6.893, 197.45 def. Savoie, 6.950, 191.43.
M. Smith, 6.872, 195.99 def. Stoffer, 8.094, 104.17.
1. Brittany Force, 1,356; 2. Mike Salinas, 1,200; 3. Justin Ashley, 1,195; 4. Steve Torrence, 1,169; 5. Josh Hart, 882; 6. Antron Brown, 839; 7. Leah Pruett, 810; 8. Shawn Langdon, 809; 9. Doug Kalitta, 801; 10. Tony Schumacher, 703.
1. Robert Hight, 1,570; 2. Ron Capps, 1,291; 3. Matt Hagan, 1,244; 4. Bob Tasca III, 1,164; 5. John Force, 1,149; 6. J.R. Todd, 871; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 824; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 801; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 730; 10. Blake Alexander, 582.
1. Erica Enders, 1,286; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 1,082; 3. Greg Anderson, 962; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 877; 5. Dallas Glenn, 819; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 775; 7. Mason McGaha, 652; 8. Camrie Caruso, 649; 9. Matt Hartford, 644; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 632.
1. Matt Smith, 802; 2. Joey Gladstone, 774; 3. Steve Johnson, 734; 4. Angelle Sampey, 728; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 688; 6. Karen Stoffer, 675; 7. Angie Smith, 665; 8. Jerry Savoie, 656; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 427; 10. Ryan Oehler, 346.
