Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Nationals Results

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 6:21 pm
4 min read
      

SaturdayAt Lucas Oil RacewayIndianapolisFinal Finish Order
Top Fuel 1. Antron Brown; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Tripp Tatum; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Leah Pruett; 15. Dan Mercier; 16. Doug Foley.
Funny Car 1. Ron Capps; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Matt...

READ MORE

Saturday
At Lucas Oil Raceway
Indianapolis
Final Finish Order

Top Fuel 1. Antron Brown; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Tripp Tatum; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Leah Pruett; 15. Dan Mercier; 16. Doug Foley.

Funny Car 1. Ron Capps; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Chad Green; 10. Dale Creasy Jr.; 11. John Smith; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Bobby Bode.

Pro Stock 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Camrie Caruso; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Fernando Cuadra.

Pro Stock Motorcycle 1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Steve Johnson; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Hector Arana Jr; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Jianna Evaristo; 8. Ron Tornow; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Marc Ingwersen; 11. Joey Gladstone; 12. Eddie Krawiec; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Ryan Oehler; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Chip Ellis.

Final Results
Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 3.706 seconds, 321.65 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.714 seconds, 333.00 mph.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.913, 327.98 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 7.649, 85.73.

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.587, 208.07 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.872, 195.99 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 8.094, 104.17.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.
Top Alcohol Dragster

Julie Nataas, 5.237, 277.15 def. Mike Coughlin, 5.342, 241.28.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.467, 266.21 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.568, 262.39.

Competition Eliminator

Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.384, 175.48 def. Frank Aragona, Roadster, 7.412, 164.63.

Super Stock

Peter D’Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.639, 128.35 def. James Caro, Dodge Challenger, 9.502, 138.73.

Stock Eliminator

Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.202, 144.07 def. Jim Marshall, Chevy Camaro, 11.328, 114.29.

Super Comp

Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.918, 160.44 def. Jason Kenny, Dragster, 8.891, 172.61.

Super Gas

Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 10.066, 156.94 def. Steve Hoyt, Chevy Caviler, 10.118, 156.50.

Super Street

Doug Wood, Olds Cutlass, 10.901, 137.41 def. Ryan Locke, Chevy Camaro, 10.906, 141.52.

        Read more: Sports News

Top Dragster

Rusty Baxter, Dragster, 6.172, 208.91 def. Dane Ward, Dragster, 6.217, 205.13.

Top Sportsman

Vince Hoda, Chevy Camaro, 6.639, 209.07 def. Craig Liles, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Modified

Lyle Barnett, Chevy Camaro, 8.529, 104.78 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown

David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.786, 176.77 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.781, 176.47.

Top Fuel Harley

Jay Turner, Harley, 6.255, 220.08 def. Bob Malloy, Lightning, 6.384, 194.02.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock

Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.341, 220.69 def. Tony Gillig, Pontiac GXP, 6.349, 221.56.

Round-by-Round Results
Top Fuel
Round One

Josh Hart, 3.690, 328.70 def. Doug Foley, 10.670, 83.78; Antron Brown, 3.720, 330.15 def. Tripp Tatum, 3.737, 327.19; Doug Kalitta, 3.713, 328.06 def. Clay Millican, 3.727, 320.28; Brittany Force, 3.695, 334.98 def. Dan Mercier, 10.464, 39.99; Mike Salinas, 3.742, 331.04 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.072, 139.92; Justin Ashley, 3.690, 331.85 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.788, 308.78; Steve Torrence, 3.693, 328.62 def. Austin Prock, 3.774, 325.61; Billy Torrence, 3.740, 324.20 def. Leah Pruett, 5.129, 146.56.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Quarterfinals

Kalitta, 3.802, 278.92 def. Salinas, 3.989, 236.30; Brown, 3.736, 321.04 def. S. Torrence, 6.419, 109.56; Ashley, 3.697, 332.10 def. B. Torrence, 3.751, 323.12; Force, 3.699, 335.48 def. Hart, 3.719, 327.66.

Semifinals

Force, 3.676, 335.07 def. Kalitta, 6.518, 137.60; Brown, 3.698, 329.99 def. Ashley, 3.714, 319.75.

Final

Brown, 3.706, 321.65 def. Force, 3.714, 333.00.

Funny Car
Round One

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.931, 321.58 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 8.855, 81.45; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.883, 329.10 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 8.237, 76.86; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.891, 329.18 def. John Smith, Charger, 4.388, 221.82; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.886, 331.36 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 3.982, 324.12; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.897, 323.43 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.944, 324.05; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.892, 331.28 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Foul – Centerline; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.881, 334.07 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Red Light; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.856, 330.88 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.086, 101.45.

Quarterfinals

Tasca III, 3.887, 328.62 def. Wilkerson, 3.908, 305.01; Capps, 3.883, 333.08 def. Todd, 4.458, 218.94; Hight, 3.861, 331.77 def. Hagan, 3.867, 334.65; Force, 3.937, 331.12 def. Alexander, 4.861, 164.85.

Semifinals

Capps, 3.887, 332.18 def. Force, 8.995, 77.75; Hight, 5.751, 250.92 def. Tasca III, 7.473, 120.68.

Final

Capps, 3.913, 327.98 def. Hight, 7.649, 85.73.

Pro Stock
Round One

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.623, 207.53 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.634, 207.15; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.654, 206.35 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.660, 203.83; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.638, 206.48 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.619, 207.02; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.623, 206.54 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.610, 207.21; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.609, 207.56 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.669, 205.60; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.609, 208.30 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.690, 204.48; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.595, 207.02 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.614, 206.48 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.689, 205.51.

Quarterfinals

Glenn, 6.611, 206.29 def. Koretsky, 9.655, 90.86; Cuadra Jr., 6.615, 207.05 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.595, 208.26 def. Caruso, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.593, 207.59 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.637, 206.92;

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.623, 205.79 def. Enders, 6.609, 208.23; Anderson, 6.608, 207.27 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.688, 204.23.

Final

Anderson, 6.587, 208.07 def. Glenn, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle
Round One

Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.913, 194.10 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.942, 193.82; Angie Smith, 6.908, 196.13 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.015, 191.19; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.895, 195.76 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.922, 194.24; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.878, 194.52 def. Chip Ellis, 7.097, 190.70; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.952, 193.74 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.966, 194.07; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.907, 195.05 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.978, 192.11; Ron Tornow, 6.981, 190.27 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.919, 195.31; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.866, 198.55 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 7.034, 194.58.

Quarterfinals

Stoffer, 6.914, 194.88 def. Tornow, 7.098, 182.33; Johnson, 6.912, 193.82 def. A. Smith, 6.891, 196.36; Savoie, 6.889, 193.32 def. Evaristo, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.859, 198.47 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light.

Semifinals

Stoffer, 6.920, 194.10 def. Johnson, 6.930, 192.06; M. Smith, 6.893, 197.45 def. Savoie, 6.950, 191.43.

Final

M. Smith, 6.872, 195.99 def. Stoffer, 8.094, 104.17.

Point Standings
Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 1,356; 2. Mike Salinas, 1,200; 3. Justin Ashley, 1,195; 4. Steve Torrence, 1,169; 5. Josh Hart, 882; 6. Antron Brown, 839; 7. Leah Pruett, 810; 8. Shawn Langdon, 809; 9. Doug Kalitta, 801; 10. Tony Schumacher, 703.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 1,570; 2. Ron Capps, 1,291; 3. Matt Hagan, 1,244; 4. Bob Tasca III, 1,164; 5. John Force, 1,149; 6. J.R. Todd, 871; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 824; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 801; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 730; 10. Blake Alexander, 582.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 1,286; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 1,082; 3. Greg Anderson, 962; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 877; 5. Dallas Glenn, 819; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 775; 7. Mason McGaha, 652; 8. Camrie Caruso, 649; 9. Matt Hartford, 644; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 632.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 802; 2. Joey Gladstone, 774; 3. Steve Johnson, 734; 4. Angelle Sampey, 728; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 688; 6. Karen Stoffer, 675; 7. Angie Smith, 665; 8. Jerry Savoie, 656; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 427; 10. Ryan Oehler, 346.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Georgia Digital Government Summit
9|12 Defense Tech Week 2022
9|12 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories